Used 2014 Toyota Prius Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Prius Hatchback
One Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$26,133*
Total Cash Price
$13,374
Five 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,101*
Total Cash Price
$17,963
Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,126*
Total Cash Price
$18,488
Two 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$25,621*
Total Cash Price
$13,112
Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,357*
Total Cash Price
$18,095
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Prius Hatchback One Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$754
|$776
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$4,002
|Maintenance
|$815
|$271
|$1,649
|$431
|$1,919
|$5,086
|Repairs
|$402
|$467
|$546
|$640
|$747
|$2,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$745
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$912
|Financing
|$719
|$578
|$428
|$268
|$97
|$2,091
|Depreciation
|$3,395
|$1,311
|$1,153
|$1,022
|$917
|$7,797
|Fuel
|$649
|$668
|$689
|$709
|$730
|$3,445
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,478
|$4,114
|$5,306
|$3,936
|$5,300
|$26,133
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Prius Hatchback Five 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$5,376
|Maintenance
|$1,095
|$364
|$2,215
|$580
|$2,577
|$6,831
|Repairs
|$540
|$627
|$733
|$859
|$1,003
|$3,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,000
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,225
|Financing
|$966
|$777
|$575
|$360
|$130
|$2,809
|Depreciation
|$4,559
|$1,760
|$1,548
|$1,373
|$1,232
|$10,472
|Fuel
|$871
|$897
|$925
|$952
|$981
|$4,626
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,043
|$5,525
|$7,127
|$5,287
|$7,119
|$35,101
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Prius Hatchback Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$5,533
|Maintenance
|$1,127
|$375
|$2,280
|$596
|$2,652
|$7,030
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,029
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,261
|Financing
|$994
|$799
|$592
|$371
|$134
|$2,891
|Depreciation
|$4,692
|$1,812
|$1,593
|$1,413
|$1,268
|$10,778
|Fuel
|$897
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,010
|$4,762
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,337
|$5,687
|$7,335
|$5,441
|$7,326
|$36,126
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Prius Hatchback Two 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$739
|$761
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$3,924
|Maintenance
|$799
|$266
|$1,617
|$423
|$1,881
|$4,986
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$730
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$894
|Financing
|$705
|$567
|$420
|$263
|$95
|$2,050
|Depreciation
|$3,328
|$1,285
|$1,130
|$1,002
|$899
|$7,644
|Fuel
|$636
|$655
|$675
|$695
|$716
|$3,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,331
|$4,033
|$5,202
|$3,859
|$5,196
|$25,621
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Prius Hatchback Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$5,415
|Maintenance
|$1,103
|$367
|$2,231
|$584
|$2,596
|$6,881
|Repairs
|$544
|$632
|$738
|$865
|$1,010
|$3,789
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,007
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,234
|Financing
|$973
|$782
|$580
|$363
|$131
|$2,829
|Depreciation
|$4,593
|$1,773
|$1,559
|$1,383
|$1,241
|$10,549
|Fuel
|$878
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$4,660
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,117
|$5,566
|$7,179
|$5,325
|$7,170
|$35,357
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Prius
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Toyota Prius in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2014 Toyota Prius info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019