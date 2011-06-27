Used 2011 Toyota Prius Consumer Reviews
Pleasantly Surprised...
I drive and still own my Dodge Charger, but the V8 with a Hemi, sucks the gas down..So,We bought this car to help with the rising prices of gas, and to save some money in the long run, and we love it, This car has a lot of get up and go, we have no trouble pulling out or picking up speed, It is so quiet, that sometimes you wonder if it is running, my three daughters fit in the back seat with no problem and one is in a car seat..We have a couple of hills that we have to go over everyday and the Prius has no problem going over them..So far we are well pleased with this little car, its doing everything it says it can...
does what it says it can do
Vehicle was purchased mainly for fuel economy given my long daily commute. Delivered 48 mgp as measured at the pump on first tank. Driving style and accessory use make a significant diffrence in mpg. I was driving moderately with minimal use of heat, AC or lights. Toyota has listened to various on line postings and seems to have corrected every minor thing that was wrong with the 2010 model. Brakes work perfectly with no lag when going over bumps or pot holes in road. There is no delay as many had claimed for 2010 version. The radio gets good reception in all bands now. Glad I waited for 2011, I never purchase a new model the first year of launch.
My 1st Hybrid
Excellent build quality, but I was expecting that as a long time Toyota buyer. The Prius is comfortable, quiet at highway speeds and easy to drive. I commute 100 miles round trip every day. In the early morning, it is a highway drive, in the afternoon it is 1/2 bumper to bumper and 1/2 highway. This car does well in both. I am averaging 53mpgs after 3 tanks of gas. If I drive at 60mph on the highway, I can get 56mpgs. The car is very roomy with a large cargo area
Smooth
I read and heard alot about the prius mainly negative. The wife and i took a test drive and bought on the spot. It is quiet smooth and feels sturdy. The gas milage is heaven espicially with rising prices. Quite a techno machine but if two regular people over 50 can figure the car out anyone can.
New 2011 Prius owner
I bought a 2011 Prius 3 3 weeks ago and I love it. I wanted to post here for others that might be looking and save a step. I bought the Prius because of my 150 mile daily commute and had prevoiusly owned a FORESTER. As much as the Forester is a great car I was avg 24 miles and filling up 3 times a week. The Prius is great to drive, comfortable for a 6 ft person, great gas mileage.. the car is easier to get into than the Forester, seats are firmer than the forester.. Anyway, I looked at the new Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and it does not compare..main reason besides gas is the trunk- the battery takes up so much space that you only have 10 sq ft of space- you cant put anything in there.
Sponsored cars related to the Prius
Related Used 2011 Toyota Prius info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2003
- Used Cadillac CTS 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2018
- Used Ram 1500 2001
- Used Honda Accord 2004
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2015
- Used Audi A4 2014
- Used Toyota Corolla 2011
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2014
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2010
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2019 Tacoma
- Toyota Highlander 2019
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 GR Supra
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019