Used 2007 Toyota Prius Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Driving the future
Hybrid works for me. Love the silence on stop lights and parking. Drives smooth like I am in an airplane... no need to put keys in, just push the button and drive. The satellite radio also is good in long driving to vegas for uninterupted songs unlike fm radio where it gets cut at certain areas when signal fades. I also noticed the car charges when my foot is off the gas, not necessarily when i am braking. Cool. One of the best part is the camera on the back. It comes in handy when I am backing up knowing exactly what is behind me.
Whats wrong with my brakes?
I purchased my car in May of this year as a used vehicle. I loved it until last week. I was sitting in my car, which was off, when i turned the car on it asked me to get to a level ground and take the e-brake off. I would have except I was on level ground, the e-brake was off and my car wouldn't start. My dashboard had all my brake lights on. 4 hours of assistance and towing and they told me it was my battery. Exactly one week later, I was driving down the highway, less than a mile from my exit when my car started making a beep noise, and again ALL my brake lights came on. This time my car was in motion and the brake pedal would not work, it was rock stiff as I went 60 mph on an exit ramp.
We have two 2007 Touring models
After using the initial Prius Touring for one week to replace a small SUV, I bought a second one. Now we have two and like both of them. Very impressive once one gets over the macho feelings of driving an SUV or large sedan (Avalon). High tech features, quiet ride, great mpg, fine stereo, and the leather aftermarket seats installed by the dealer, all combine to make for a superb experience. As seniors (66 & 62) we think these are good travel cars, reliable and efficient. So far--wow!
I forgot how to open the gas cap
I've had this car for three weeks, I'm not a lead foot but I'm only getting around 42 mpg with mostly suburban driving and short commute. I'm not disappointed that it doesn't live up to EPA mileage estimates (I have never had a car that did) and considering that my last car got 16 mpg, it is a vast improvement. I can drive in HOV lanes in NY without additional occupants under the Clean Pass program which is a major plus. The styling is quite impressive, the car rides and handles extremely well I really love the blue tooth and navigations system. I feel like I'm making a small contribution to reduce American dependance on foreign oil which is something people should start taking seriously.
I LOVE my Prius!!
Don't hesitate getting a Prius - we were non-believers and then test drove one and ended up buying a used 2007 loaded and have fallen in love with everything Prius! I'm still learning how to make a phone call from the voice commands, but one I do I will have learned how to do everything. Test drive one and don't be afraid to buy used because the mileage and durability of these vehicles is off the chart! A Toyota experience will spoil you for other cars - their service department in our small town is pretty state of the art and they really know how to treat their loyal Toyota drivers. You won't believe how far you can go on a tank of gas - it will blow your mind!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Prius
Related Used 2007 Toyota Prius Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner