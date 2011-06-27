Used 2014 Toyota Prius v Wagon Consumer Reviews
Great to drive-- awful climate controls
This car is sporty and fun to drive, no problem at all getting up to speed to pass, and I love the cruise control that keeps you from accelerating beyond the settings even on a long, downhill slope. But don't expect the touted 50mph unless you are annoyingly pokey getting off to a start. I never get better than 46 mpg regardless of where I drive (mountains, freeway, city). And beware, the zippy, tight turns and easy parking may take getting used to. The first month I had it, I wrecked the entire right side turning too tightly around a tree that was outside the illumination of my headlights. It seats five reasonably comfortably and the rear storage area is larger than it appears, although, like most cars today, you will have to move anything you have in there to change a tire. I had to find a cushion to raise the seat up to a good driving level, since seat height is not adjustable, and prepare to find another cushion if you have lower back issues, since there's absolutely no support there. Plus the steering wheel never adjusts to where it would optimally be for an average sized woman. A backup camera is standard, but rear visibility is so awful that they probably had no choice. And no matter how I try, I always have to use my hand to block the sun when it's low, since the visors don't seem to cover all the possibilities. But those are minor issues compared to the nightmarish climate controls, digital displays and virtually useless navigation (for which I paid well over a grand.) Want to see your odometer reading? You must toggle through mind-boggling displays hunting for it. My biggest beef is the climate control -- stupidly hard to operate (dangerous even, since you are usually driving when you want to adjust them), and not very effective, but maybe that's because I haven't yet learned to operate them after years of driving this car. Toyota used to make a simple three-dial control that was so intuitive -- too cold, turn to red zone, too hot, turn to blue zone, want outside air mixed in, turn to white zone. Sooooooo easy and effective. And no dog ever stepped on them and changed all your settings.
Like a crossover wagon with great fuel economy
It's no hot rod but the Prius V is a great alternative to the crossover vehicle class if you want to get the best combination of versatility, cargo space and great fuel economy. I really like how this vehicle looks and performs. The seats are very comfortable on long trips, with ample height and leg room both front and rear. Outside visibility is excellent, and the rear view camera is also a plus. The ride is smooth as glass and quiet, even at 80 mph on the highway. I am getting between 44 - 46 mpg around town and 41 on the highways in my locale, which is hilly. Interior is nothing fancy but of good quality and well put together. Climate controls and the entune audio and navigation system have a bit of a learning curve but seem intuitive enough once you figure them out. This car is well engineered. Very glad I bought it.
Love my sorta new Prius V
A beautiful looking wagon, with great miles per gallon, I am so pleased with my purchase.
ri
unfortunately Toyota chose not to make the Prius after 2017. Dumb mistake on their part
as advertised value, no bull
We bought this car for its carrying capacity, hybrid engine, and good mileage for our mixed use. The car has delivered exactly what the EAP mileage sticker proclaimed on an overall basis. Comfortable power seats with lumbar support for driver. Steering is exact and very smooth, car tracks precisely. Cornering is fun around exit ramps as many smaller "sportier" cars are often left behind the Prius V. Radio suite has been replaced on extended warranty at about 68000 miles. Works as new now with easy controls for navigation and performance parameters. We had a sunroof installed which added a little road noise to an otherwise average noise interior......(based on road type) . It is an above average road car and comfortable on long road trips, (Florida). This car is not a dragster but it will keep up nicely on entrance ramps etc if you accelerate at normal rates and don't floor it (use good economy driving techniques). We like it a lot!
