Used 2018 Toyota Prius c Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Prius c Hatchback
Two 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,192*
Total Cash Price
$18,800
One 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,756*
Total Cash Price
$19,176
Four 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,623*
Total Cash Price
$25,756
Three 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,751*
Total Cash Price
$26,508
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Prius c Hatchback Two 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$900
|$927
|$955
|$983
|$1,013
|$4,778
|Maintenance
|$767
|$452
|$1,769
|$736
|$1,218
|$4,942
|Repairs
|$102
|$246
|$361
|$421
|$492
|$1,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,025
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,189
|Financing
|$1,011
|$813
|$602
|$377
|$136
|$2,939
|Depreciation
|$3,799
|$1,539
|$1,368
|$1,228
|$1,119
|$9,053
|Fuel
|$691
|$712
|$733
|$755
|$778
|$3,669
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,295
|$4,730
|$5,829
|$4,541
|$4,797
|$28,192
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Prius c Hatchback One 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$918
|$946
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$4,874
|Maintenance
|$782
|$461
|$1,804
|$751
|$1,242
|$5,041
|Repairs
|$104
|$251
|$368
|$429
|$502
|$1,654
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,046
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,213
|Financing
|$1,031
|$829
|$614
|$385
|$139
|$2,998
|Depreciation
|$3,875
|$1,570
|$1,395
|$1,253
|$1,141
|$9,234
|Fuel
|$705
|$726
|$748
|$770
|$794
|$3,742
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,461
|$4,825
|$5,946
|$4,632
|$4,893
|$28,756
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Prius c Hatchback Four 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,233
|$1,270
|$1,308
|$1,347
|$1,388
|$6,546
|Maintenance
|$1,051
|$619
|$2,424
|$1,008
|$1,669
|$6,771
|Repairs
|$140
|$337
|$495
|$577
|$674
|$2,222
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,404
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,629
|Financing
|$1,385
|$1,114
|$825
|$516
|$186
|$4,026
|Depreciation
|$5,205
|$2,108
|$1,874
|$1,682
|$1,533
|$12,403
|Fuel
|$947
|$975
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,066
|$5,027
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,364
|$6,480
|$7,986
|$6,221
|$6,572
|$38,623
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Prius c Hatchback Three 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,269
|$1,307
|$1,347
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$6,737
|Maintenance
|$1,081
|$637
|$2,494
|$1,038
|$1,717
|$6,968
|Repairs
|$144
|$347
|$509
|$594
|$694
|$2,287
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,445
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,676
|Financing
|$1,426
|$1,146
|$849
|$532
|$192
|$4,144
|Depreciation
|$5,357
|$2,170
|$1,929
|$1,731
|$1,578
|$12,765
|Fuel
|$974
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$5,173
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,696
|$6,669
|$8,219
|$6,403
|$6,764
|$39,751
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Toyota Prius c in Virginia is:not available
