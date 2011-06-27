Used 2012 Toyota Prius c Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Answer to MPG dream pablo50 , 02/09/2013 45 of 45 people found this review helpful This review will be only for someone looking for excellent MPG! I drive 1,350 miles a week. 5,400 miles a month. (Every month - IC Courier). I've had the car for 6 months, 22 days. It has consistantly averaged 51.3 mpg. ECO Mode gives you the best results in city. Regular mode (not ECO) gives best results on freeway. My best has been 59.1 in city driving, 47.8 on freeway. I owned a 2011 Corolla before this and at best only averaged 30 mpg. I drive 50% city, 50% freeway. I am saving $311.00 per month. Compared to the Corolla. Wish I would have bought the car when it first hit the market! These are "real-life" results. Hope this helps..... Report Abuse

Better than expected oddsandends , 06/19/2012 Two 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful At six foot four, I expected to be ridiculously cramped. At 1.5 liters, I expected it to be ridiculously slow. Neither are true. I don't have an excess of room, but there's enough. It doesn't have an excess of acceleration, but it's enough. I just manage my drive carefully and am rewarded with 60+ mpg on my morning commute. I also own a BMW 740i that I bought used for 1/3 of what I paid for the Prius C. When I need to go fast, I take it out. Otherwise, I am very pleased with my little gas-sipper. Build quality is good, ride is quiet, and there is room for groceries. I'd buy it again tomorrow. Report Abuse

My First Hybrid marambula , 03/27/2012 39 of 40 people found this review helpful I just put 500 miles on my Prius C Three. I traded my 2010 Toyota Matrix for it. I'm glad to report I'm getting exact EPA mileage, and then some. No regrets! This subcompact is not for racing. You want to race get something else. I have no problems merging in freeway traffic and its size and excellent steering allow me to maneuver in city traffic easily. The seats offer plenty of support and adjust in enough positions to allow me to drive comfortably. The AC cools the interior quickly and I live in South Texas where the daytime temperature is already at 90 degrees. This model is very well equipped for the price. This is an excellent little car that does everything its supposed to do well. Report Abuse

GOING HYBRID choferon54 , 06/12/2012 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Purchased this vehicle after doing homework on it for almost a month.I kept looking for positives reviews but all I found was the negatives,most were resentful of the fact that this is a Gas saving machine and doesn't have the muscle of a V8 or V6. One Friday afternoon, I was going home traveling North on the 5 FWY merging onto the 14 to Palmdale when on my left side observed a white Prius C speeding his way on the carpool lane going baldly about 80 miles per hour and said to myself all those comments about how fast these cars move on the FWY were just opinions not based on facts.That very same weekend went for mine and I am satisfied with the deal I got from Hamer Toyota at Mission Hills. Report Abuse