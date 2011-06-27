Used 1994 Toyota Previa Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG1717no
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/19 mpgno
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.0/396.0 mi.297.0/376.2 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.19.8 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG1717no
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque154 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm154 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm201 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 5000 rpm138 hp @ 5000 rpm161 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Front leg room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity158 cu.ft.158 cu.ft.158 cu.ft.
Length187.0 in.187.0 in.187.0 in.
Curb weight3535 lbs.3535 lbs.3535 lbs.
Height68.7 in.68.7 in.68.7 in.
Wheel base112.8 in.112.8 in.112.8 in.
Width70.8 in.70.8 in.70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Winter White
  • Opal Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Evergreen Pearl Metallic
  • Garnet Red Pearl Metallic
  • Burgundy Pearl Metallic
  • Wildflower Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silverleaf Metallic
  • Dark Greenish Blue Metallic
  • Sandstone Beige Metallic
  • Wildflower Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Opal Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Sandstone Beige Metallic
  • Winter White
  • Silverleaf Metallic
  • Burgundy Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Greenish Blue Metallic
  • Garnet Red Pearl Metallic
  • Evergreen Pearl Metallic
  • Evergreen Pearl Metallic
  • Garnet Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Greenish Blue Metallic
  • Wildflower Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Burgundy Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Sandstone Beige Metallic
  • Silverleaf Metallic
  • Winter White
