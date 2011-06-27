Used 1993 Toyota Previa Minivan Consumer Reviews
Wish They Still Made Em
This van is the best I have ever owned, and I have gone through five different vans! I have three kids and as another person wrote- the interior holds up magnificently! The only thing I would change about the interior is I would put a better console in the front for soda/ etc. The one on the floor is a little low. A store bought one suffices. I LOVE the seats and how they recline, slide back and forth, turn all the way around and LOCK IN PLACE! I love it! Love it! I love all the room there is when you pack the back seats up and I love that I never have to remove them from the van. It is SO simple! I have not put any money into this van other than maintenance.
High quality vehicle
Hardly spent money for repair since we purchased it in 1995. A/C freon leaked out in 2006. Radio tuner broke- down in 2008. Overall, Previa is a very refined vehicle in design and performance.
235,000 and still going strong
We bought this minivan new after our previous Previa was forced off the road and rolled. 4 of us walked away with one minor cut. After that I wouldn't buy anything but another Previa. We haven't had any major repairs other than the normal maintenance. There have been so many great family memories associated with this Previa. It handles so well in our winter mountain road driving. It was the first choice for all our ski trips and forest road camping trips. We could get 4 adult sized mountain bikes and 4 adults inside, so nothing got dusty or wet on our back road trips. Love it still! This has by far been the most reliable and fun vehicle we have ever owned.
Happy Previa Owner
I am happy to say that I haven't had major problems with my Previa since I bought it 1999 very dependable as for repairs the only major problem was I had to replace the a/c which cost $540 cause it was the old model of a/c (freeon) now she has 175km still going and very happy with Toyota vehicles
Reliable and Fun
I bought this car brand new in Oct. 1992. The only services required are tires, wiper blades, brakes, battery, air filter, oil and filter. I also had a 60K service at 10 years and asked them to change all the hoses. 17 years, AC is still going strong without any service. Plenty of interior space and leg space. Only complaint is when fully loaded, it becomes sluggish - after all this is a V4.
