Used 1994 Toyota Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

my truck was assembled in California :) William , 01/23/2016 2dr Regular Cab SB 13 of 13 people found this review helpful As it turns out this is the only new vehicle I have ever purchased. added only three dealer installed options to this otherwise spartan workhorse: A/C, bed liner, and passenger side rearview mirror. later installed a rear step bumper and bigger wheels. no power anything, not even steering. great vehicle for a newlywed 20 something- inexpensive, good for moving stuff and toy hauling (since my wife had a sedan); had no clue at the time i would still be driving it in my mid 40s but I routinely get over 28 mpg on my particular commute (flat desert highways) with current gas prices i could not beat the overall cost per mile no matter what i tried to replace it with. And even after 300K plus miles... on the engine, timing chain, clutch, shocks, etc... it still shows no signs of quitting anytime soon- these have to be one of if not the most reliable vehicle on the planet. hats off to toyota for building these for us: if this were the only vehicle they ever made they would have gone out of business long ago lol @ only buying a new vehicle every 25 years or so... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great little truck scott251 , 11/10/2014 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is an awesome little truck. I traded a 1994 4runner automatic v6. The v6 was a gas hog. This thing is excellent on gas. Costs me around $30 to fill up and get around 300 miles to a tank. Easy to drive, ice cold ac. It has 227k miles and only issues I've had is a leaking power steering line, an idler pulley seizing up and the tachometer doesn't work. I'm 6'1" and I fit comfortably and enjoy driving it. The 22re is an amazing engine, easy to work on and is bullet proof. I also had a 1994 4x4 and loved it, regret selling it, that is why I got this one. Hauls loads just fine. Will drive it until it falls apart around me. Report Abuse

favorite of the Taliban hugho , 10/25/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is my first Toyota Truck. I have 2 dodge cummins 4x4s and this is my new favorite 4x4. I purchased the truck very cheaply because it was overdue on maintenance and was involved in a fender bender. She needed front axles,brakes, service all around, tires, replacement of lubricants and a tune up including valve adjustment and timing chain inspection as well as some simple replacement of body panels and belts and hoses etc. I am a mechanic who can work on any vehicle and my impression of the truck is it's durable, overbuilt and easy to service and replace parts. The 4 cyl has excellent economy, the V6 is very poor by contrast and access is tighter than in the 4. Report Abuse

Still kickin! gprats , 02/12/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful When I totaled my Nissan Sentra back in 2001, my mom and step dad gave me his 94 Toyota Pickup. I was told that the truck was in excellent condition and shouldn't have any real problems with it. As always, my parents were right! Here it is 2011 and she is still kickin. No major issues. So far, have only had to replace the battery, starter and thermostat. Has had a small oil leak for several years (which has been unable to be pinpointed). Currently at 240,000 miles. Still averages 24/mpg. I love my little Yota!!!!!! Report Abuse