Used 1994 Toyota Pickup Features & Specs

Overview
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg15/20 mpg19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.8/430.0 mi.289.5/386.0 mi.326.8/430.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.19.3 gal.17.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.4 l3.0 l2.4 l
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height60.8 in.61.0 in.60.8 in.
Wheel base103.0 in.121.9 in.103.0 in.
Length174.4 in.193.1 in.174.4 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • Cardinal Red
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • White
  • Garnet Pearl
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Pewter Pearl
  • Garnet Pearl
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • Cardinal Red
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Garnet Pearl
  • Cardinal Red
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Pewter Pearl
  • White
