Used 1991 Toyota Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Bulletproof!
I bought this baby 4 years ago w/~120,000 on the clock. I love it! From what I understand it is the last year of the long bed w/ the one ton option. This truck carries more than my brothers big Ford, can tow over 5000 lbs., is EXtremely quick, and is always reliable. I now have about 150k on it and plan on keeping it until it croaks, which is probably many years down the road (my last Toyota-1984 cost me $700 and lasted over 200k and 10 years). Do not hesitate to buy this truck, if you don't tell me and I will.
My Father's Truck...I love it!!
My father passed in 2012, I have been driving his truck around the beach ever since. He told me as long as I keep oil in it, it will run forever. Now has 267,000 on odometer and is smooth riding. Have taken it on trips where I won't trust my newer cars!! thanks Pops, Love ya!!
- Performance
- Comfort
Best Truck
Bought this truck with only 1 option on it (rear bumper) in 91 for $7900. The first problem I had out of it was at 192000 miles, the original fan belt broke. The second issue I had was at 303000 miles the clutch finally gave out. At this time, I replaced a couple of gaskets on it because of of oil leaks and that is it. Honestly, I couldn't have ask for a better truck. At 320000 the truck still drives almost like it did when I bought it. I wouldn't be surprised if I got another 300000 out of it. I have put city miles as well as highway miles on it. I am amazed at how reliable and durable this truck has been. I do wish I could find another seat for it though because the one in it is worn out.
Best vehicle I ever owned
I've owned my Toyota for 14 years now, and no breakdowns. Really, it doesn't feel any different to drive than when I first bought it. The 22RE doesn't get great mileage, about 18, but I've never had any problems with it or the fuel injection. To date, I've replaced an o2 sensor, speedometer cable, and just recently the clutch (used to have big tires). But other than those parts, it's been only consumables. Maybe one of the most reliable vehicles ever built. And looks so good in black.
unbelievable reliability
have put 225000 mi. on this truck. total repairs; 2 thermostats ( $3.50 each ) and a radiator at 200,000 ($109.00). I think this is the most economical vehicle ever built
