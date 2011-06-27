Used 1994 Toyota Paseo Consumer Reviews

The best car ever Bryan , 06/04/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car is the best ever. I had it over 3 years and it still gives me more than 30 mpg and saves me a lot of money. I changeD the body kit and some things in the interior just to make it look furious and cool. It is so sporty looking and fun to drive. For those who are looking for a car in the 90s buy a Paseo, it's cool to drive and it saves you a lot of money. I will ride this car for all my life. Report Abuse

Reliable and trouble free vinit , 12/20/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful i have had this car for 2 years now and will have it till it dies probably...coz i see no problems coming up. its a small car but makes up very well as a student car. i dont have to spend anything on repairs and stuff..just normal maintenance like oil changes every 3k miles.

First problem was last byebyepaseo , 08/16/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Car was well mantained and never had a single problem, absolutely zero repairs other than regular maintenance all the way to 135,000+ miles. Then one day the engine died out of the blue, threw a rod. A/C, auto trans., everything still worked perfectly until it suddenly gave out. Not sure what to think, was a great car until then but expected a well mantained toyota to last longer before dying.

Toyota Quality gfinke , 07/26/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is one of the most reliable cars I have ever seen. Being a college student, I can't afford repairs ever month. This car has never had anything wrong with it and I have only done the usual matainence (oil change, tuneup every 30k and brakes). I will drive this car until it dies which I can tell wont be for a long time.