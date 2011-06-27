Used 1994 Toyota Paseo Consumer Reviews
The best car ever
This car is the best ever. I had it over 3 years and it still gives me more than 30 mpg and saves me a lot of money. I changeD the body kit and some things in the interior just to make it look furious and cool. It is so sporty looking and fun to drive. For those who are looking for a car in the 90s buy a Paseo, it's cool to drive and it saves you a lot of money. I will ride this car for all my life.
Reliable and trouble free
i have had this car for 2 years now and will have it till it dies probably...coz i see no problems coming up. its a small car but makes up very well as a student car. i dont have to spend anything on repairs and stuff..just normal maintenance like oil changes every 3k miles.
First problem was last
Car was well mantained and never had a single problem, absolutely zero repairs other than regular maintenance all the way to 135,000+ miles. Then one day the engine died out of the blue, threw a rod. A/C, auto trans., everything still worked perfectly until it suddenly gave out. Not sure what to think, was a great car until then but expected a well mantained toyota to last longer before dying.
Toyota Quality
This car is one of the most reliable cars I have ever seen. Being a college student, I can't afford repairs ever month. This car has never had anything wrong with it and I have only done the usual matainence (oil change, tuneup every 30k and brakes). I will drive this car until it dies which I can tell wont be for a long time.
Review
This car is very reliable, nothing ever went wrong with it since i've had it, i put an exhaust on it and the accelaration is great on it now. it's very fuel economic and saves me a lot of money on gas. it's a comfortabel ride and i think it's fun to drive because even though it has a small engine, i have a manual transmission and i have a lot of fun with that.
