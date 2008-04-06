Used 1994 Toyota Paseo for Sale Near Me

This car is the best ever. I had it over 3 years and it still gives me more than 30 mpg and saves me a lot of money. I changeD the body kit and some things in the interior just to make it look furious and cool. It is so sporty looking and fun to drive. For those who are looking for a car in the 90s buy a Paseo, it's cool to drive and it saves you a lot of money. I will ride this car for all my life.

