Used 2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder Convertible Consumer Reviews
Incredible little car
I have owned this car only for a short period but it is fantastic. I have owned and driven many cars in my time but this has quckly stolen my heart. I love this little car. It drive like every boys childhood dream of owning a Hotwheels, only this is the adult version. This car is not practicle as you might be able to carry a gallon of milk. It is not a smoth riding car and it can be noisy with the top up. It has one job and that is to put a smile on your face, and that it does everytime you drive it. My 1st day getting it on the hwy I took a cloverleaf at speeds that would have put another car in the ditch and I didnt even know it. But I had the biggest S(&T eating grin on my face.
A kickass pocket rocket
The whole point of designing this car with a "limited" engine was to minimize insurance costs and to avoid the luxury tax. This car was designed for aftermarket modifications.....how wonderfully devious from Toyota. For an additional $6000 - $8000 you can install a Power Enterprises turbo kit, suspension kit, add racing rods, racing clutch, and 17" wheels. You will now have a Spyder that will out handle almost any stock sports car for less than a total price of $35000. And no exhorbinant insurance costs! No storage space, but why complain about things that are diametrically opposed to the design objective?
Finally, some fun on the streets
The MR2 will never appeal to soccer moms, farmers, or anyone who prioritizes "practicality" over fun; however, if you want a reliable, economical, relatively rare, good-looking, and super fun way of getting from point "A" to "B" the MR2 can not be beat.
MR2 6 speed Sequential
In my opinion this is truly a fantastic little car. The handling is wonderful and the 6 speed shifts acceptably quick if not lightning fast. The engine while not having tons of power is rev happy and with the light weight is very quick. A lot of negitive comments have been writen regarding the style, but in all honesty I like it and most people who see it like it to. It turns heads where ever I go and someone is always checking it out when I come out of a store. Fuel mileage has been over 34 highway miles per gallon so far. Really nice car!! Way to go Toyota!!
owner of 9 years
Bought this car in 2006 with 13 k on it. Now have 94k, only routine maintenance needed. No complaints, great stress reliever!
