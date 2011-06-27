Used 2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder Convertible Consumer Reviews

Incredible little car ajb240 , 04/04/2014 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I have owned this car only for a short period but it is fantastic. I have owned and driven many cars in my time but this has quckly stolen my heart. I love this little car. It drive like every boys childhood dream of owning a Hotwheels, only this is the adult version. This car is not practicle as you might be able to carry a gallon of milk. It is not a smoth riding car and it can be noisy with the top up. It has one job and that is to put a smile on your face, and that it does everytime you drive it. My 1st day getting it on the hwy I took a cloverleaf at speeds that would have put another car in the ditch and I didnt even know it. But I had the biggest S(&T eating grin on my face. Report Abuse

A kickass pocket rocket jim007 , 12/23/2003 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The whole point of designing this car with a "limited" engine was to minimize insurance costs and to avoid the luxury tax. This car was designed for aftermarket modifications.....how wonderfully devious from Toyota. For an additional $6000 - $8000 you can install a Power Enterprises turbo kit, suspension kit, add racing rods, racing clutch, and 17" wheels. You will now have a Spyder that will out handle almost any stock sports car for less than a total price of $35000. And no exhorbinant insurance costs! No storage space, but why complain about things that are diametrically opposed to the design objective? Report Abuse

Finally, some fun on the streets Mike , 06/18/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The MR2 will never appeal to soccer moms, farmers, or anyone who prioritizes "practicality" over fun; however, if you want a reliable, economical, relatively rare, good-looking, and super fun way of getting from point "A" to "B" the MR2 can not be beat. Report Abuse

MR2 6 speed Sequential mr2ard , 11/24/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful In my opinion this is truly a fantastic little car. The handling is wonderful and the 6 speed shifts acceptably quick if not lightning fast. The engine while not having tons of power is rev happy and with the light weight is very quick. A lot of negitive comments have been writen regarding the style, but in all honesty I like it and most people who see it like it to. It turns heads where ever I go and someone is always checking it out when I come out of a store. Fuel mileage has been over 34 highway miles per gallon so far. Really nice car!! Way to go Toyota!! Report Abuse