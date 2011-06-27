2022 Toyota Mirai
MSRP range: $49,500 - $66,000
FAQ
Is the Toyota Mirai a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Mirai both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Mirai has 9.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Mirai. Learn more
Is the Toyota Mirai reliable?
To determine whether the Toyota Mirai is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Mirai. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Mirai's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Toyota Mirai is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Mirai is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Toyota Mirai?
The least-expensive 2022 Toyota Mirai is the 2022 Toyota Mirai XLE 4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,500.
Other versions include:
- XLE 4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) CVT) which starts at $49,500
- Limited 4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) CVT) which starts at $66,000
What are the different models of Toyota Mirai?
If you're interested in the Toyota Mirai, the next question is, which Mirai model is right for you? Mirai variants include XLE 4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) CVT), and Limited 4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) CVT). For a full list of Mirai models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
