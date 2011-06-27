  1. Home
2022 Toyota Mirai

MSRP range: $49,500 - $66,000
Total MSRP$50,525
What others are paying$54,268
Low supply is pushing the market average above MSRP.
  • 5 Colors
  • 2 Trims
Helpful shopping links

FAQ

Is the Toyota Mirai a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Mirai both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Mirai has 9.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Mirai. Learn more

Is the Toyota Mirai reliable?

To determine whether the Toyota Mirai is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Mirai. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Mirai's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Toyota Mirai a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Toyota Mirai is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Mirai is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Toyota Mirai?

The least-expensive 2022 Toyota Mirai is the 2022 Toyota Mirai XLE 4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,500.

Other versions include:

  • XLE 4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) CVT) which starts at $49,500
  • Limited 4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) CVT) which starts at $66,000
Learn more

What are the different models of Toyota Mirai?

If you're interested in the Toyota Mirai, the next question is, which Mirai model is right for you? Mirai variants include XLE 4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) CVT), and Limited 4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) CVT). For a full list of Mirai models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Toyota Mirai

2022 Toyota Mirai Overview

The 2022 Toyota Mirai is offered in the following submodels: Mirai Sedan. Available styles include XLE 4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) CVT), and Limited 4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) CVT). The 2022 Toyota Mirai comes with rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: continuously variable-speed automatic. The 2022 Toyota Mirai comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 3 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Toyota Mirai?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Toyota Mirai and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Mirai.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Toyota Mirai and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Mirai featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Toyota Mirai?

2022 Toyota Mirai XLE 4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) CVT)

2022 Toyota Mirai Limited 4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) CVT)

Which 2022 Toyota Mirais are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Toyota Mirai for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Toyota Mirai.

Can't find a new 2022 Toyota Mirais you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Toyota for sale.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Toyota Mirai?

2022 Toyota Mirai XLE 4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, hydrogen
76 city MPG/71 highway MPG

2022 Toyota Mirai Limited 4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, hydrogen
67 city MPG/64 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPGN/A
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive Trainrear wheel drive
DisplacementN/A
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase114.9 in.
Length195.8 in.
WidthN/A
Height57.9 in.
Curb Weight4255 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Toyota Mirai?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

