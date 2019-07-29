Used 2016 Toyota Mirai for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 38,171 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,788
Tustin Toyota - Tustin / California
Tustin Toyota, Giant Used Car Outlet of Orange County, serving Anaheim, Cypress, Tustin, Santa Ana, Irvine, Westminster, Orange, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, Fullerton, San Juan Capistrano, Lake Forest, as well as all surrounding cities. Wide variety Used Car Department with over 100 vehicles in stock! Located at 44 Auto Center Drive, Tustin, Ca 92782 (We are in a separate building from our New car lot) with knowledgeable Product Specialists to assist with a hassle free experience and enjoyment of the vehicle you are seeking! Our Representatives will be glad to assist you, call us today (877) 360-7744 Pre-Owned / Used / Certified Near Tustin, CA 92782 Orange County Irvine Santa Ana Anaheim Cypress Buena Park Costa Mesa Fullerton Brea Yorba Linda Placentia Garden Grove Westminster Stanton Huntington Beach Midway City
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Bluetooth.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD9GA000422
Stock: P12015
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 29,866 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,495$2,149 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Irvine - Irvine / California
Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Blue Black; Softex Seat Trim Celestial Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This * At AutoNation Toyota Irvine we have over 1000 vehicles to choose from on both New and Used vehicles that are backed by the LARGEST dealership group in the United States. Our sales professionals will ensure that you have a great buying experience along with answering all of your questions along the way, CALL NOW (949) 585-6801!!!!! * Passed rigorous 125 Multi-point Inspection * Replaced Cabin and Air Filter * Performed Oil and Filter Change * AUTONATION TOYOTA IRVINE WILL BUY YOUR VEHICLE REGARDLESS IF YOU PURCHASE ONE FROM US OR NOT!!! CALL NOW (949)585-6801 PAYING TOP DOLLAR AND PROVIDING A CHECK TO YOU IMMEDIATELY!! 9101 RESEARCH DRIVE IRVINE, CA 92618 (CORNER OF BAKE PKWY AND RESEARCH DRIVE, WHERE THE 5 FWY AND 405 FWY MEET). We look forward to serving you soon. THANKS!!! Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Toyota Mirai 's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. In addition to being well-cared for, this Toyota Mirai has very low mileage making it a rare find. You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this Toyota Mirai 's installed Navigation system. More information about the 2016 Toyota Mirai: The Toyota Mirai is not a cheap economy car. Prices start at $57,500, though several tax incentives are available to knock off about $13,000 from the base price. The high price however, reflects the fact that the Mirai offers something pretty unique in the marketplace-- splitting the difference between hybrids and pure electric vehicles. While hybrids are easy to refuel, they still pollute when they burn gasoline and while electric vehicles do away with this pollution, they are time consuming to refuel, often taking a couple of hours. The Mirai on the other hand takes about five minutes to refuel, while the only waste that comes from its hydrogen drivetrain is water. This model sets itself apart with dramatic styling, premium interior, zero emissions, and Hydrogen fuel cell drivetrain Click for more information, Call to set up an appointment, or better yet, come on down to Lexus of Cerritos and get behind the wheel and test drive it today! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Bluetooth.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD4GA000912
Stock: GA000912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 35,308 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,788$1,879 Below Market
Longo Toyota - El Monte / California
COMES w/ FREE $15,000 FUEL CARD!! *0% FINANCING TIER 3+ NAVIGATION, JBL PREMIUM AUDIO AND SOFTEX HEATED SEATS!! TOYOTA CERTIFIED =7 Year/100K Warranty** Want a NO HAGGLE & STRESS FREE Shopping experience? Contact us! • We performed a 160-Point Inspection as part of our extensive Reconditioning process. We provide a Vehicle History Report and you get a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Comprehensive (bumper to bumper type) Warranty and a 7-Years/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty from date of purchase as new plus 1 Year of Roadside Assistance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Bluetooth.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD8GA000492
Stock: 1PN5387
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 33,979 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,787
Tustin Toyota - Tustin / California
Tustin Toyota, Giant Used Car Outlet of Orange County, serving Anaheim, Cypress, Tustin, Santa Ana, Irvine, Westminster, Orange, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, Fullerton, San Juan Capistrano, Lake Forest, as well as all surrounding cities. Wide variety Used Car Department with over 100 vehicles in stock! Located at 44 Auto Center Drive, Tustin, Ca 92782 (We are in a separate building from our New car lot) with knowledgeable Product Specialists to assist with a hassle free experience and enjoyment of the vehicle you are seeking! Our Representatives will be glad to assist you, call us today (877) 360-7744 Pre-Owned / Used / Certified Near Tustin, CA 92782 Orange County Irvine Santa Ana Anaheim Cypress Buena Park Costa Mesa Fullerton Brea Yorba Linda Placentia Garden Grove Westminster Stanton Huntington Beach Midway City
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Bluetooth.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD4GA000893
Stock: P11838
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 39,871 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,788$1,055 Below Market
Longo Toyota - El Monte / California
• Brand New Tires Installed! COMES w/ FREE $15,000 FUEL CARD!! *0% FINANCING TIER 3+ NAVIGATION, JBL PREMIUM AUDIO AND SOFTEX HEATED SEATS!! TOYOTA CERTIFIED =7 Year/100K Warranty** Want a NO HAGGLE & STRESS FREE Shopping experience? Contact us! • We performed a 160-Point Inspection as part of our extensive Reconditioning process. We provide a Vehicle History Report and you get a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Comprehensive (bumper to bumper type) Warranty and a 7-Years/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty from date of purchase as new plus 1 Year of Roadside Assistance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Bluetooth.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD6GA000877
Stock: 1PN5385
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 48,608 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,388
Longo Toyota - El Monte / California
• Brand New Tires Installed! COMES w/ FREE $15,000 FUEL CARD!! *0% FINANCING TIER 3+ NAVIGATION, JBL PREMIUM AUDIO AND SOFTEX HEATED SEATS!! TOYOTA CERTIFIED =7 Year/100K Warranty** Want a NO HAGGLE & STRESS FREE Shopping experience? Contact us! • We performed a 160-Point Inspection as part of our extensive Reconditioning process. We provide a Vehicle History Report and you get a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Comprehensive (bumper to bumper type) Warranty and a 7-Years/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty from date of purchase as new plus 1 Year of Roadside Assistance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Bluetooth.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD3GA000691
Stock: 1PN5384
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 40,685 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,588$1,554 Below Market
Longo Toyota - El Monte / California
• Brand New Tires Installed! COMES w/ FREE $15,000 FUEL CARD!! *0% FINANCING TIER 3+ NAVIGATION, JBL PREMIUM AUDIO AND SOFTEX HEATED SEATS!! TOYOTA CERTIFIED =7 Year/100K Warranty** Want a NO HAGGLE & STRESS FREE Shopping experience? Contact us! • We performed a 160-Point Inspection as part of our extensive Reconditioning process. We provide a Vehicle History Report and you get a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Comprehensive (bumper to bumper type) Warranty and a 7-Years/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty from date of purchase as new plus 1 Year of Roadside Assistance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
67 Combined MPG (67 City/67 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD4HA001754
Stock: 1PN5214
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 22,517 miles
$14,491
Toyota Sunnyvale - Sunnyvale / California
Check out this 2017 Toyota Mirai . Its Automatic transmission and Electric engine will keep you going. This Toyota Mirai has the following options: Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17" Aluminum, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic, Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs, Tires: P215/55R17 AS 94W, and Systems Monitor. Stop by and visit us at Toyota Sunnyvale, 898 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
67 Combined MPG (67 City/67 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD6HA001996
Stock: UP17503
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 46,145 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,388$1,346 Below Market
Longo Toyota - El Monte / California
COMES w/ FREE $15,000 FUEL CARD!! *0% FINANCING TIER 3+ NAVIGATION, JBL PREMIUM AUDIO AND SOFTEX HEATED SEATS!! TOYOTA CERTIFIED =7 Year/100K Warranty** Want a NO HAGGLE & STRESS FREE Shopping experience? Contact us! • We performed a 160-Point Inspection as part of our extensive Reconditioning process. We provide a Vehicle History Report and you get a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Comprehensive (bumper to bumper type) Warranty and a 7-Years/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty from date of purchase as new plus 1 Year of Roadside Assistance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
67 Combined MPG (67 City/67 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD0HA001167
Stock: 1PN5237
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 24,459 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,991$321 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Crystal White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2017 Toyota Mirai we recently got in. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Toyota Mirai . With less than 24,452mi on this Toyota Mirai, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. This Toyota Mirai is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. More information about the 2017 Toyota Mirai: Prices for the Mirai start at just over $58,000, though several tax incentives are available to reduce the price. The Mirai, however, offers something pretty unique in the marketplace, which splits the difference between hybrids and pure electric vehicles. While hybrids are easy to refuel, they still pollute when they burn gasoline, and while electric vehicles do away with this pollution, they are time consuming to refuel, often taking a couple of hours. The Mirai, on the other hand, takes about five minutes to refuel, while the only waste that comes from its hydrogen drivetrain is water. This model sets itself apart with dramatic styling, zero emissions, Hydrogen fuel cell drivetrain, and premium interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
67 Combined MPG (67 City/67 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD7HA001862
Stock: HA001862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 24,409 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,991$329 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Blue Black; Softex Seat Trim Nautical Blue Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Lexus of Cerritos is excited to offer this 2017 Toyota Mirai . This Toyota Mirai is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. This 2017 Toyota Mirai has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Time is money, and thanks to the navigation system on this Toyota Mirai, you'll be spending a whole lot less time getting to your destination. More information about the 2017 Toyota Mirai: Prices for the Mirai start at just over $58,000, though several tax incentives are available to reduce the price. The Mirai, however, offers something pretty unique in the marketplace, which splits the difference between hybrids and pure electric vehicles. While hybrids are easy to refuel, they still pollute when they burn gasoline, and while electric vehicles do away with this pollution, they are time consuming to refuel, often taking a couple of hours. The Mirai, on the other hand, takes about five minutes to refuel, while the only waste that comes from its hydrogen drivetrain is water. This model sets itself apart with dramatic styling, zero emissions, Hydrogen fuel cell drivetrain, and premium interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
67 Combined MPG (67 City/67 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD3HA002068
Stock: HA002068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 24,622 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,991$295 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Blue Black; Softex Seat Trim Nautical Blue Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of Lexus of Cerritos's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2017 Toyota Mirai with 24,614mi. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This 2017 Toyota Mirai has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this Toyota Mirai will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. More information about the 2017 Toyota Mirai: Prices for the Mirai start at just over $58,000, though several tax incentives are available to reduce the price. The Mirai, however, offers something pretty unique in the marketplace, which splits the difference between hybrids and pure electric vehicles. While hybrids are easy to refuel, they still pollute when they burn gasoline, and while electric vehicles do away with this pollution, they are time consuming to refuel, often taking a couple of hours. The Mirai, on the other hand, takes about five minutes to refuel, while the only waste that comes from its hydrogen drivetrain is water. Interesting features of this model are dramatic styling, zero emissions, Hydrogen fuel cell drivetrain, and premium interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
67 Combined MPG (67 City/67 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD2HA002126
Stock: HA002126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 49,225 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,388$1,163 Below Market
Longo Toyota - El Monte / California
COMES w/ FREE $15,000 FUEL CARD!! *0% FINANCING TIER 3+ NAVIGATION, JBL PREMIUM AUDIO AND SOFTEX HEATED SEATS!! TOYOTA CERTIFIED =7 Year/100K Warranty** Want a NO HAGGLE & STRESS FREE Shopping experience? Contact us! • We performed a 160-Point Inspection as part of our extensive Reconditioning process. We provide a Vehicle History Report and you get a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Comprehensive (bumper to bumper type) Warranty and a 7-Years/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty from date of purchase as new plus 1 Year of Roadside Assistance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
67 Combined MPG (67 City/67 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBDXHA001564
Stock: 1PN5362
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 35,766 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,491$2,135 Below Market
Toyota Sunnyvale - Sunnyvale / California
Check out this 2017 Toyota Mirai . Its Automatic transmission and Electric engine will keep you going. This Toyota Mirai comes equipped with these options: Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17" Aluminum, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic, Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs, Tires: P215/55R17 AS 94W, and Systems Monitor. Test drive this vehicle at Toyota Sunnyvale, 898 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087.Check out this 2017 Toyota Mirai . Its Automatic transmission and Electric engine will keep you going. This Toyota Mirai has the following options: Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17" Aluminum, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic, Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs, Tires: P215/55R17 AS 94W, and Systems Monitor. Stop by and visit us at Toyota Sunnyvale, 898 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
67 Combined MPG (67 City/67 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD2HA001560
Stock: UP17418
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 25,478 miles
$14,491
Toyota Sunnyvale - Sunnyvale / California
Come see this 2017 Toyota Mirai . Its Automatic transmission and Electric engine will keep you going. This Toyota Mirai features the following options: Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17" Aluminum, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic, Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs, Tires: P215/55R17 AS 94W, and Systems Monitor. Stop by and visit us at Toyota Sunnyvale, 898 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
67 Combined MPG (67 City/67 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD4HA001897
Stock: UP17496
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 35,865 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,788$1,827 Below Market
Longo Toyota - El Monte / California
COMES w/ FREE $15,000 FUEL CARD!! *0% FINANCING TIER 3+ NAVIGATION, JBL PREMIUM AUDIO AND SOFTEX HEATED SEATS!! TOYOTA CERTIFIED =7 Year/100K Warranty** Want a NO HAGGLE & STRESS FREE Shopping experience? Contact us! • We performed a 160-Point Inspection as part of our extensive Reconditioning process. We provide a Vehicle History Report and you get a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Comprehensive (bumper to bumper type) Warranty and a 7-Years/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty from date of purchase as new plus 1 Year of Roadside Assistance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
67 Combined MPG (67 City/67 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD9HA002401
Stock: 1PN5371
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 36,253 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,788$1,785 Below Market
Longo Toyota - El Monte / California
COMES w/ FREE $15,000 FUEL CARD!! *0% FINANCING TIER 3+ NAVIGATION, JBL PREMIUM AUDIO AND SOFTEX HEATED SEATS!! TOYOTA CERTIFIED =7 Year/100K Warranty** Want a NO HAGGLE & STRESS FREE Shopping experience? Contact us! • We performed a 160-Point Inspection as part of our extensive Reconditioning process. We provide a Vehicle History Report and you get a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Comprehensive (bumper to bumper type) Warranty and a 7-Years/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty from date of purchase as new plus 1 Year of Roadside Assistance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
67 Combined MPG (67 City/67 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD8HA001904
Stock: 1PN5363
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 35,740 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,988$1,641 Below Market
Longo Toyota - El Monte / California
COMES w/ FREE $15,000 FUEL CARD!! *0% FINANCING TIER 3+ NAVIGATION, JBL PREMIUM AUDIO AND SOFTEX HEATED SEATS!! TOYOTA CERTIFIED =7 Year/100K Warranty** Want a NO HAGGLE & STRESS FREE Shopping experience? Contact us! • We performed a 160-Point Inspection as part of our extensive Reconditioning process. We provide a Vehicle History Report and you get a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Comprehensive (bumper to bumper type) Warranty and a 7-Years/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty from date of purchase as new plus 1 Year of Roadside Assistance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
67 Combined MPG (67 City/67 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDBVRBD9HA002219
Stock: 1PN5372
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Mirai searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Mirai
- 1(100%)
Related Toyota Mirai info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2017
- Used Acura TL 2010
- Used Nissan GT-R 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2012
- Used BMW 7 Series 2015
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2016
- Used Dodge Challenger 2010
- Used Ford Ranger 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2017
- Used BMW i3 2014
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2017
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2011
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2016
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2016
- Used GMC Acadia 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Corolla Oklahoma City OK
- Used Toyota Corolla Sarasota FL
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Paterson NJ
- Used Toyota C-HR Fort Myers FL
- Used Toyota Prius Prime Tempe AZ
- Used Toyota C-HR Santa Ana CA
- Used Toyota C-HR Laredo TX
- Used Toyota Celica Charlotte NC
- Used Toyota Avalon Colorado Springs CO
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Milwaukee WI
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota RAV4 2017 Saint Paul MN
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2013 Hialeah FL
- Used Toyota Tundra 2012 Houston TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i8 2019
- 2019 BMW X1
- 2019 Volvo XC90
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
- 2020 Defender
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- BMW 2 Series 2019
- 2019 Renegade
- 2019 Toyota Prius c
- Kia Cadenza 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Audi S8 2020
- 2019 Subaru Outback
- Lexus GS 300 2019
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
- 2020 GLE-Class
- Kia K900 2019
- 2019 Mazda 3
- 2019 Volkswagen Atlas
- BMW X3 2019