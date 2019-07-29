Used 2016 Toyota Mirai for Sale Near Me

49 listings
Mirai Reviews & Specs
  • 2016 Toyota Mirai in Black
    certified

    2016 Toyota Mirai

    38,171 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $11,788

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Mirai in Black
    used

    2016 Toyota Mirai

    29,866 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,495

    $2,149 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Mirai in Dark Blue
    certified

    2016 Toyota Mirai

    35,308 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,788

    $1,879 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Mirai in Dark Blue
    certified

    2016 Toyota Mirai

    33,979 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,787

    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Mirai in Silver
    certified

    2016 Toyota Mirai

    39,871 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,788

    $1,055 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Mirai in White
    certified

    2016 Toyota Mirai

    48,608 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,388

    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Mirai in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Toyota Mirai

    40,685 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,588

    $1,554 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Mirai in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Toyota Mirai

    22,517 miles

    $14,491

    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Mirai in Silver
    certified

    2017 Toyota Mirai

    46,145 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,388

    $1,346 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Mirai in White
    used

    2017 Toyota Mirai

    24,459 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,991

    $321 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Mirai in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Toyota Mirai

    24,409 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,991

    $329 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Mirai in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Toyota Mirai

    24,622 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,991

    $295 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Mirai in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Toyota Mirai

    49,225 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,388

    $1,163 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Mirai in White
    certified

    2017 Toyota Mirai

    35,766 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $13,491

    $2,135 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Mirai in White
    used

    2017 Toyota Mirai

    25,478 miles

    $14,491

    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Mirai in White
    certified

    2017 Toyota Mirai

    35,865 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,788

    $1,827 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Mirai in Black
    certified

    2017 Toyota Mirai

    36,253 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,788

    $1,785 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Mirai in White
    certified

    2017 Toyota Mirai

    35,740 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,988

    $1,641 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Mirai

Overall Consumer Rating
11 Review
  • 1
    (100%)
High Price for no infrastructure or support
Rebecca Urban,07/29/2019
4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) DD)
When I bought this car the dealer showed me a bunch of stuff comparing the predicted resale value against other green tech. This car costs $60K, 2.5 years later it is worth less than $10K. Fuel costs have gone up and there is even less of it available. Despite the ridiculously high fuel costs Toyota offers no continued support and you will have no way out because the high price tag and plummeting value mean that you are stuck. Don't buy this car until the infrastructure develops another 5-10 years.
