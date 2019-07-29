Used 2016 Toyota Mirai for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Irvine - Irvine / California

Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Blue Black; Softex Seat Trim Celestial Black Passed rigorous 125 Multi-point Inspection Replaced Cabin and Air Filter Performed Oil and Filter Change Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Toyota Mirai 's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. In addition to being well-cared for, this Toyota Mirai has very low mileage making it a rare find. You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this Toyota Mirai 's installed Navigation system. More information about the 2016 Toyota Mirai: The Toyota Mirai is not a cheap economy car. Prices start at $57,500, though several tax incentives are available to knock off about $13,000 from the base price. The high price however, reflects the fact that the Mirai offers something pretty unique in the marketplace-- splitting the difference between hybrids and pure electric vehicles. While hybrids are easy to refuel, they still pollute when they burn gasoline and while electric vehicles do away with this pollution, they are time consuming to refuel, often taking a couple of hours. The Mirai on the other hand takes about five minutes to refuel, while the only waste that comes from its hydrogen drivetrain is water. This model sets itself apart with dramatic styling, premium interior, zero emissions, and Hydrogen fuel cell drivetrain

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Toyota Mirai with Blind Spot Monitoring, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Bluetooth .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: JTDBVRBD4GA000912

Stock: GA000912

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-10-2020