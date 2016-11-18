2017 Toyota Mirai Review
Pros & Cons
- Long driving range bests all other EVs
- Comfortable and quiet to drive
- Limited production guarantees exclusivity
- Hydrogen stations are few and far between
- Available only in California
- Doesn't feel as expensive as it is
Which Mirai does Edmunds recommend?
Sales of the 2017 Toyota Mirai are restricted to California because the Golden State is the only state with a hydrogen refueling infrastructure sufficient to support a reasonable driving pattern. As a hydrogen fuel cell car, the Mirai is a laboratory on wheels. Toyota is limiting the production of Mirais to a relatively small number, so all Mirais will be equipped identically, with only one trim level and no options. It comes pretty well equipped, though. All Mirais have keyless ignition and entry, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors, a navigation system, premium audio, eight-way power-adjustable and heated seats and a heated steering wheel. It's plenty comfortable.
The fuel cell electric powertrain develops 151 horsepower and 247 lb-ft of torque. In our testing, the 4,000-pound sedan accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.1 seconds. That's leisurely, but in real-world driving at sub-freeway speeds, the Mirai has agreeable thrust. The EPA gives the Mirai a 66 mpkg estimate. The Honda Clarity rates 67 mpkg. Read more about the Mirai's real-world fuel efficiency in our Mirai long-term test.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
If all you knew about the 2017 Toyota Mirai is that it's propelled by an electric motor and stores its electrical energy in a battery, you'd be excused for thinking it is a conventional EV. Yet the Mirai has no electrical charging port with which to receive a charging cord. Instead, the electricity the Mirai needs is generated onboard in a fuel cell, a device that takes in hydrogen gas and outputs electricity. Water is the only byproduct.
The Mirai's twist to the EV formula is that it delivers the benefits of conventional EVs without being limited by a charging cord. Refueling with hydrogen takes mere minutes, a fraction of the time required to recharge a conventional EV. On the road, the Mirai delivers 300 miles of range, putting most plug-in electric cars to shame. But don't go thinking there's a hydrogen station on every corner. Even in California, which is the only state where the Mirai is currently sold, hydrogen stations are few and far between.
What's it like to live with?
To learn more about the Toyota Mirai of this generation, read about our experiences from six months of living with a 2016 Toyota Mirai. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy, which is especially important given the Mirai's hydrogen fuel cell powertrain. Is a fuel cell vehicle worth the expense and inconvenience? Read through our Toyota Mirai long-term test to see what we think.
Trim tested
Driving3.5
Comfort4.5
Interior3.0
Utility2.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|3.5
|Comfort
|4.5
|Interior
|3.0
|Utility
|2.5
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Mirai models:
- Pre-Collision System
- Automatically applies brakes when it detects a likely collision to reduce severity of the crash.
- Lane Departure Alert
- Provides visual and auditory alerts when the system detects an imminent lane departure.
- Automatic High Beams
- Switches the headlights' high-beam setting on and off automatically depending on circumstances.
