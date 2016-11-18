We have loved almost everything about this car except getting to the hydrogen fuel stations. When we bought the car, we were told that one would be opening within 6 months a short distance from our home. A year and a half later, not only did that not happen, the two stations closest to us- 20 and 30 minutes away- are now consistently out of fuel. In the past 6 months we have had to be towed innumerable times as we didn’t have enough fuel to keep going back and forth to the stations to check if they have fuel. Toyota is fully aware they have a problem and they accommodate by offering to pay for Uber/Lyft and car rentals ($50/Day limit) but we have literally had to go a week without the car on more than one occasion. Not only is there not enough hydrogen to meet demand, there are no additional stations on the horizon. We live in Los Angeles (Burbank) so it’s not like we’re in the middle of nowhere. It has literally become unbearable. An hour to and from a station only to find they’re out of fuel. Then waiting days for fuel to arrive and then having to sit in a tow truck to be towed to a station once they finally get fuel. Simply put, the situation is so bad, we’re going to arbitration to get out of the lease. I wish we had never leased this car.

