Edmunds Rating
3.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(5)
2017 Toyota Mirai Review

Pros & Cons

  • Long driving range bests all other EVs
  • Comfortable and quiet to drive
  • Limited production guarantees exclusivity
  • Hydrogen stations are few and far between
  • Available only in California
  • Doesn't feel as expensive as it is
Toyota Mirai for Sale
List Price Estimate
$15,821 - $18,795
Which Mirai does Edmunds recommend?

Sales of the 2017 Toyota Mirai are restricted to California because the Golden State is the only state with a hydrogen refueling infrastructure sufficient to support a reasonable driving pattern. As a hydrogen fuel cell car, the Mirai is a laboratory on wheels. Toyota is limiting the production of Mirais to a relatively small number, so all Mirais will be equipped identically, with only one trim level and no options. It comes pretty well equipped, though. All Mirais have keyless ignition and entry, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors, a navigation system, premium audio, eight-way power-adjustable and heated seats and a heated steering wheel. It's plenty comfortable.

The fuel cell electric powertrain develops 151 horsepower and 247 lb-ft of torque. In our testing, the 4,000-pound sedan accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.1 seconds. That's leisurely, but in real-world driving at sub-freeway speeds, the Mirai has agreeable thrust. The EPA gives the Mirai a 66 mpkg estimate. The Honda Clarity rates 67 mpkg. Read more about the Mirai's real-world fuel efficiency in our Mirai long-term test.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.5 / 5

If all you knew about the 2017 Toyota Mirai is that it's propelled by an electric motor and stores its electrical energy in a battery, you'd be excused for thinking it is a conventional EV. Yet the Mirai has no electrical charging port with which to receive a charging cord. Instead, the electricity the Mirai needs is generated onboard in a fuel cell, a device that takes in hydrogen gas and outputs electricity. Water is the only byproduct.

The Mirai's twist to the EV formula is that it delivers the benefits of conventional EVs without being limited by a charging cord. Refueling with hydrogen takes mere minutes, a fraction of the time required to recharge a conventional EV. On the road, the Mirai delivers 300 miles of range, putting most plug-in electric cars to shame. But don't go thinking there's a hydrogen station on every corner. Even in California, which is the only state where the Mirai is currently sold, hydrogen stations are few and far between.

What's it like to live with?

To learn more about the Toyota Mirai of this generation, read about our experiences from six months of living with a 2016 Toyota Mirai. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy, which is especially important given the Mirai's hydrogen fuel cell powertrain. Is a fuel cell vehicle worth the expense and inconvenience? Read through our Toyota Mirai long-term test to see what we think.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Toyota Mirai four-door sedan (fuel cell hybrid; 1-speed direct drive), which is identical to the 2017 model.

Driving

3.5
There's nothing wrong with the way the Mirai drives if you stay within the confines of its green-car mission. There's decent pickup off the line, and its electric propulsion system is as smooth as blended yogurt. Push it a little too hard, however, and the hard, skinny tires struggle to keep up.

Acceleration

3.5
There is nice pickup off the line due to the electric drivetrain's immediate torque delivery. But it never quite feels speedy, as demonstrated by its 9.1-second run from zero to 60 mph. Chalk it up to a hefty measured curb weight of 4,097 pounds.

Braking

3.0
We measured a typical-for-EV 130-foot 60-mph panic stop due to skinny, low-drag tires and the aforementioned weight. The brake pedal feel is quite intuitive in normal driving — until someone cuts you off and you must act fast, at which point the response gets jumpy.

Steering

3.0
Steering weight feels about right, neither too light nor too heavy. The Mirai generally goes where it's pointed without delay, but it lacks the feedback that lets a driver know exactly how much to turn the wheel to carve the intended path.

Handling

3.0
The Mirai feels coordinated and balanced in daily use, and it is easy to maneuver in tight places. But it begins to feel like a heavy and somewhat narrow car on not-very-grippy tires if you quicken the pace. Better to not be in a big hurry.

Off-road

5.0
Direct-drive electric propulsion means acceleration is seamless with zero shifting. It just goes and goes. Not terribly quickly, you understand, but very smoothly.

Comfort

4.5
Reminiscent of a last-generation Toyota Avalon, the Mirai has comfy seats and delivers a reasonably smooth ride. Most of the time it's a quiet place to pass the miles, with the exception being a few odd (and fairly unobtrusive) background noises from the fuel cell.

Seat comfort

4.0
Handsome front seats are nicely sculpted and offer eight-way power adjustments, but the backrest could stand to have more give. Comfy rear seats are individual buckets with a console armrest in between. All four seats have two-stage seat heaters.

Ride comfort

4.0
The Mirai provides a smooth but not plush ride. Drive over some rough pavement, and you'll notice busy body motion now and again. It's generally pleasing, but it could stand a little more polish.

Noise & vibration

5.0
The electric motor is very quiet, but the fuel cell and regenerative braking systems do generate occasional odd clicks and keening noises. Tire and wind noise is present in small amounts that will pass unnoticed by most.

Interior

3.0
At first, the Mirai seems as spacious as a Toyota Avalon, but it is narrower. The audio and navigation systems are fine, but the gauges and climate controls have been designed to reinforce the Mirai's futuristic image at the expense of ease of use. The fuel cell system limits trunk space, too.

Ease of use

3.0
The touchscreen navigation/audio system is easy to use because of volume and tune knobs and because it responds quickly to touch commands. But its touch-sensitive climate temperature sliders and Prius-like central gauges are questionable.

Getting in/getting out

4.0
The wide-opening doors are inviting, and it isn't necessary to duck low to climb in up front. The story is much the same for the backseat passengers, but the roof does slope down a little more back there.

Driving position

3.0
You'll find ample head- and legroom up front, but the cabin tends to feel a bit narrow at the hip and elbow. Rear legroom is reasonable, but headroom starts to feel tight for those taller than 6 feet, and there are only two rear seats.

Roominess

4.0
The slender roof pillars, low door glass and rear three-quarter windows make for good forward and side visibility. A high cowl makes it hard to see the front of the car, but at least front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are standard.

Visibility

2.5
It's nicely put together, but the interior materials and general fit and finish look like the $32,000 car it would be if it had a gasoline engine, not the near $60,000 one it is because of the fuel cell hybrid-electric drivetrain.

Utility

2.5
Limited small item storage, an average-size trunk and no pass-through in the backseat make the Mirai better suited for moving people than stuff.

Small-item storage

2.5
There is no front center console storage, so you'll need to use the modestly sized glovebox and small front door pockets to store your stuff. There is a rear console box, though.

Cargo space

2.0
The trunk is moderately sized, but the rear seats do not fold down and there is no pass-through. What you see is all you've got.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall3.5 / 5
Driving3.5
Comfort4.5
Interior3.0
Utility2.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Toyota Mirai.

5(60%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(20%)
1(0%)
4.2
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

6 Months Ago 5 stars, now 2
SEAN,08/12/2018
4dr Sedan (electric DD)
We have loved almost everything about this car except getting to the hydrogen fuel stations. When we bought the car, we were told that one would be opening within 6 months a short distance from our home. A year and a half later, not only did that not happen, the two stations closest to us- 20 and 30 minutes away- are now consistently out of fuel. In the past 6 months we have had to be towed innumerable times as we didn’t have enough fuel to keep going back and forth to the stations to check if they have fuel. Toyota is fully aware they have a problem and they accommodate by offering to pay for Uber/Lyft and car rentals ($50/Day limit) but we have literally had to go a week without the car on more than one occasion. Not only is there not enough hydrogen to meet demand, there are no additional stations on the horizon. We live in Los Angeles (Burbank) so it’s not like we’re in the middle of nowhere. It has literally become unbearable. An hour to and from a station only to find they’re out of fuel. Then waiting days for fuel to arrive and then having to sit in a tow truck to be towed to a station once they finally get fuel. Simply put, the situation is so bad, we’re going to arbitration to get out of the lease. I wish we had never leased this car.
Southern CA/big thumbs up
William H.,12/12/2016
4dr Sedan (electric DD)
After looking to replace VW TDI that's part of emissions lawsuit with a car that's truly eco-friendly, I settled on the Mirai and leased one on Friday, 12/9/16. The current lease deal of $349/month + tax required just shy of $5,000 in total drive off which is entirely covered by the CA clean air rebate program which currently still has funds available for fiscal year 2016-2017. The $15,000 card that Toyota includes with the lease to cover hydrogen refueling should be about twice as much as I'll ultimately spend (note that insurance costs more for the Mirai than my VW so some of the monthly fuel savings is eaten up by that). I don't want to pay cost for electricity/charging an EV at work and being able to get ~300 mile range by fueling in 5-10 minutes was a lot more appealing to me than going BEV route, even if hydrogen fueling stations are fairly spare (although should get better in 2017). In terms of the actual driving experience it's a lot more fun to drive than a Prius or the new Prius Prime (which I had initially put down a $500 deposit). It accelerates quickly, has a really nice interior and the exterior look has also grown on me. I think we can all take concrete actions to help limit climate change and supporting the development of fuel cell vehicles and infrastructure is one way to do that. A few days in this has been a cool and easy to operate car that's been fun to drive! Definitely recommended!!
Great Car and Fun to Drive
Rabiul Hasan,11/27/2016
4dr Sedan (electric DD)
I have been driving 2017 Model for a week. It looks great. It is fun to drive and good MPG between 50 to 70 miles per 1KG of hydrogen. On the downside, hydrogen stations are still limited and only available in California. Hydrogen is also expensive though Toyota offers free hydrogen for three years. So, the only option is lease.
Mirai, what a surprise
Dennis,12/12/2016
4dr Sedan (electric DD)
Have had the car for a week and am really surprised by the performance, the ride, and how quiet the interior is. Fueling was easy, but if Toyota wasn't paying for the fuel it would have been $58 for 3.5kg of hydrogen. There is virtually no storage space except a small glove compartment and the door slots for bottles. The center console has the wireless phone charger which is handy but eliminates storage for a few things. But that not withstanding it is an outstanding and solidly built car.
See all 5 reviews of the 2017 Toyota Mirai
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
67 city / 67 hwy
Seats 4
1-speed direct drive
Electric (fuel cell)
N/A
See all Used 2017 Toyota Mirai features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Mirai models:

Pre-Collision System
Automatically applies brakes when it detects a likely collision to reduce severity of the crash.
Lane Departure Alert
Provides visual and auditory alerts when the system detects an imminent lane departure.
Automatic High Beams
Switches the headlights' high-beam setting on and off automatically depending on circumstances.

