2022 Toyota Mirai XLE Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Mirai
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Engine TypeElectric (fuel cell)
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Battery capacity1.24 kwh
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe74 mpge
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.402 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)76/71 mpge
Fuel typeHydrogen
Engine
Base engine typeElectric (fuel cell)
Horsepower182 hp
Torque221 lb-ft
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Quick Charge Cable Package +$70
Advanced Technology Package +$1,410
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
14 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpet Trunk Mat +$105
Cargo Tote +$50
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front head room38.4 in.
Front hip room56.5 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Applique +$69
Special Paint +$425
Alloy Wheel Locks - Chrome +$65
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,255 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height57.9 in.
Length195.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.6 cu.ft.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.2 in.
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Wheel base114.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Oxygen White
  • Supersonic Red
  • Heavy Metal
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/55R19 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 35,000 mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 150,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
