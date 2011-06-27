  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Land Cruiser
  4. 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Land Cruiser
More about the 2021 Land Cruiser
Overview
Starting MSRP
$85,515
Starting MSRP
$87,845
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1414
Total Seating85
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$85,515
Starting MSRP
$87,845
full time 4WDyesyes
automatic locking hubsyesyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyesyes
Center limited slip differentialyesyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyesyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
descent controlyesyes
Ad
3 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Toyota Land Cruiser
VIEW OFFERS
buyatoyota.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$85,515
Starting MSRP
$87,845
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.8/418.2 mi.319.8/418.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.24.6 gal.
Combined MPG1414
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$85,515
Starting MSRP
$87,845
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.38.7 ft.
Valves3232
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$85,515
Starting MSRP
$87,845
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesno
pre-collision safety systemyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
LED headlampyesyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyesyes
front and rear head airbagsnoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$85,515
Starting MSRP
$87,845
Preferred Accessory Package w/All-Weather Linersyesno
Preferred Accessory Package w/Carpet Matsyesno
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$85,515
Starting MSRP
$87,845
JBL premium brand stereo systemyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
605 watts stereo outputyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
JBL premium brand speakersyesyes
14 total speakersyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
separate rear audioyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$85,515
Starting MSRP
$87,845
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
Four zone climate controlyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
power steeringyesyes
adaptive cruise controlyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
cooled storage compartmentyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
front, side, and rear view camerayesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelyesyes
heated steering wheelyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$85,515
Starting MSRP
$87,845
hands-free entryyesyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$85,515
Starting MSRP
$87,845
All Weather Floor Linersyesyes
Carpet Floor Matsyesyes
Carpet Mat Packageyesno
Terra Semi-Aniline Perforated Leather Interioryesno
Universal Tablet Holderyesyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyesno
Wireless Headphonesyesyes
Cargo Toteyesyes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyesyes
All Weather Cargo Matyesyes
All Weather Floor Liner/Mat Packageyesno
Carpet Cargo Matyesyes
Heritage Edition - 3 Row Seatingnoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$85,515
Starting MSRP
$87,845
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$85,515
Starting MSRP
$87,845
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
premium leatheryesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
Front leg room42.9 in.42.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyesyes
ventilated passenger seatyesyes
10 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room61.0 in.61.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room59.4 in.59.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$85,515
Starting MSRP
$87,845
Rear head room38.9 in.38.9 in.
Rear hip Room58.6 in.58.6 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room61.1 in.61.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesno
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
multi-level heatingyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$85,515
Starting MSRP
$87,845
Paint Protection Film (Front Bumper)yesyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyesno
Trailer Ballyesyes
Paint Protection Filmyesyes
Special Paintyesyes
7 to 4 Pin Adapteryesyes
Alloy Wheel Locks - Black PVDnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$85,515
Starting MSRP
$87,845
Maximum cargo capacity82.8 cu.ft.82.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight5815 lbs.5715 lbs.
Gross weight7385 lbs.7385 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.1 cu.ft.53.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach32.0 degrees32.0 degrees
Maximum payload1320 lbs.1320 lbs.
Angle of departure24.0 degrees24.0 degrees
Length194.9 in.194.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8100 lbs.8100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.8.9 in.
Height74.0 in.74.0 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width78.0 in.78.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$85,515
Starting MSRP
$87,845
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Terra, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$85,515
Starting MSRP
$87,845
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyes
P285/60R V tiresyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
alloy wheelsyesno
painted alloy wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$85,515
Starting MSRP
$87,845
front independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$85,515
Starting MSRP
$87,845
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.2 yr./ unlimited mi.

Related 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars