Used 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Consumer Reviews

This is it G J Tricarico , 06/22/2018 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful This is my 4th LandCruiser, so I'm going to be biased here. I only buy LandCruiser now because I believe it is the best SUV on the road today. That is based on owning several different makes and models of SUV's from $50,000 to $120,000. LandCruiser is by far the most reliable vehicle on the road, period. However, we can go beyond reliable mechanically to reliable as in getting you to wherever your destination. Regardless the circumstance, weather, road conditions, flooding, mud, snow, ice......LandCruiser will get you there, and not just barely, this is as close to a M1A2 US Army Tank as you can get, and it comes in a luxury version, minus the artillery and armorment. If you want a vehicle that will go 500,000 and still be serviceable....LandCruiser... Since the latest iteration, 1998 where they introduced the V8, little has changed. A couple of body and trim changes but the base vehicle is the same, ..engine...transmission, 1 change...transfer case, 1 change...rear end...frame....VSC.. instruments, 2 changes..interior, basically no change. This is a quiet, solid, sturdy vehicle. Some bonuses, it's resale is great, unlike Land Rover where you can't give the dam thing away used, and the LandCruiser seldom will need to go in for service. If you are somewhere where service isn't available, the LandCruiser will continue to proceed, even if it is limping a little. In the past 25 years none of my LandCruisers has failed to proceed. I'm sure owners of other SUV's will strongly disagree, after all they did buy something different, however, if you are considering purchasing a new SUV, first go and test drive 4 to 5 other makes 4 to 6 years old. New, almost all vehicles are nice, but time and miles tell a different story. My friends with a variety of other makes, from Land Rover, Cadillac, Jeep, BMW and Mercedes go and buy a new one after a couple of years because their vehicles show "used" in such a short time. When they get in my LandCruiser they say "oh you got a new one too", no, this is the same one I bought 2 years ago, "but it sounds and rides like it's new"......ya, LandCruiser....Oh, and if you get one, change the air intake to a free system, improves mileage and horsepower significantly. addendum: Still gong like the day I bought it. A year later, 18000 miles, not even broke in yet. This is my 4th Cruiser, and they just keep getting better.

8 years strong DBeard , 08/17/2018 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful we bought an LC after seeing all the problems and costs associated with other SUV's. We also considered that we might "never sell" and drive it until it stops running. While we regularly service the car, literally thats all we do. Gas milage not great, but we burn maybe 1000 gallons/yr, so more efficent but same sized SUVs might save 2-300 gallons, at best. One major repair soaks up any of that savings. The ride is comfortable and powerful, the trim sturdy. We like things simple and reliable, and the LC fits that to a T. Everyone complains about the rear seats folding up, but we like the ease of use and we still hauled two kids to sleep away camp, trucks/duffels and all. We have almost 150k miles and except for some minor wear, it feels and looks "lightly driven". We might keep it and see if we can get 500k miles out of her, but the new ones certainly look good!

Lemon Law Peter , 10/15/2018 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 13 of 17 people found this review helpful I was on the fence between the Land-Cruiser and a Mercedes GL450. I've owned four Land-Cruiser's prior and was a bit nervous about the Mercedes reliability. As it turns out, the Land-Cruiser was a disaster! The day I drove it home, I could tell there was an alignment issue. Constant corrections needed. I took it to my local shop and they said the rear axle was off almost a full degree (It was basically twisted forward on the left and back on the right). Took to Toyota and they confirmed issue. They had it for 3 days and ended up using a "come-a-long" strap to try and force the rear axle into alignment. This crazy repair was even at Toyota Corporate's recommendation! Needless to say, it just created more problems having the axle forced into an unnatural position. My service department agreed the attempted repair should be "undone" due to the pressure being placed now on bushings, control arms, etc. After I got vehicle back, it now had even worse alignment readings due to the excessive force that was placed on rear suspension. I filled a complaint with Toyota. After a few weeks, they told me, "No further repairs are needed". My dealer was no help at all- Carson Toyota is the worst. I was furious and w/no support from Toyota or my dealer. I hated driving the vehicle because it was all over the road. I also knew the truck would also wear tires quickly. I hired an attorney and he won my case! I was awarded all my monies back. However, nobody should go through what I did for such an obvious build defect which was detected so early. Apparently, this rear axle issue is a common known problem with the Land-Cruiser and Tundras. In fact, my attorney was thinking about spearheading a national recall on this matter. BUYER BEWARE: get it on an alignment rack BEFORE you put your money down one of these!

LANDCRUISER A CLASS OF ITS OWN Patrick Brockett , 12/03/2018 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Always owned Range Rovers prior to 2013 .I test drove every high end SUV on the market .It came down to Mercedes ,Lexus or Land Cruiser .Surprisingly The Land Cruiser won as I never dreamed of owning a Toyota .The Lexus version did not add enough value and the finish and quality of the Landcruiser is way better than Mercedes .I use it for long distance trips for which it perfect .Quiet ,spacious ,comfortable and a dream to drive .In 60,000 miles and 6 years not the smallest issue has arisen unlike my experiences with Range Rover and Mercedes .I can see using this car for another 5 years at least .