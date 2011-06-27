Used 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser Consumer Reviews
LoveMyNewLandcruiser
This SUV is such a great combination of having a truck and luxury at the same time. The fact that you don't see too many of them on the road is nice too. It really stands out. It's so comfortable and FUN to drive. Plus, it has all the amenities you want for making long trips or off road trips a pleasure. It handles exceptional for a heavy vehicle, very tight and responsive. I purchased my Land Cruiser at Huntington Toyota in Huntington Long Island, and they were absolutely wonderful to deal with.
Great Family Vehicle that can go anywhere!!
I did a lot of research and test drove every full size SUV, before purchasing a 2014 Land Cruiser. I began the search leaning towards a full size range rover, I also looked at the Mercedes GL which is a great SUV. In fact I traded in my 2011 GL 450 for the land cruiser. If I didn't have young children who like to climb all over the seats in wet bathing suits and muddy shoes I might have been more inclined to drop $110k on the range rover, but I am a traditionalist I really like the old school look, durability and reliability of the land cruiser. While the range rover has some impressive features I just didn't like the new look and found myself looking at used 2012 rovers.
Love love love this truck. Best vehicle ever.
Didn't buy it new, so I can't comment on it's value vs new retail cost which is high, but I think this is a great all around truck. Great family hauler. Great to get out into the woods with.
Timeless Icon
So compared to the Sequoia the Landcruiser is much easier to drive and park due to its smaller dimensions. It is also more comfortable and refined. Dash layout better. 3rd row seat not a problem for me but if I had a larger family I may prefer the sequoia because of that 3rd row limitation. Stock Dunlop grand trek tires horrible in the snow. I also like the understated look compared to the newer model and the extra room compared to the 4Runner.
