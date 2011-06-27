Used 2009 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV Consumer Reviews
What was Toyota thinking for interior?
I bought the 2009 LC for the new engine and transmission which are outstanding. The interior of my old LC was a light tan. The new interior is three different colors and is like sitting in a cave. Very bad design. Black dash? UGLY!!! The other BIG problem is that you cannot remove the 3rd row seats. Thus, you loose a lot of storage and hauling room. My old LC you could remove the seats in 2 minutes. There is no way to remove the 2009 seats. Toyota, what were you thinking? I haul skis, golf clubs, luggage, go to Costco, etc. I think most owners are like me and very rarely have passengers in the cramped 3rd row (made for kids). This makes no sense.
Great improvements in the LC
This is my third Land Cruiser and replaces a 2005. It is an excellent upgrade from the previous version. New powertrain and updated features are excellent, yet it remains quiet and smooth - in its own class among large SUVs. I hesitated some because I liked my 2005 so much, but with about 1000 miles - no regrets in making the switch.
Oh What a Feeling!
Simply a magnificent machine! It operates as advertised, and the on road manners are very refined. Off road it lives up to its reputation. The cabin comfort level is unsurpassed IMHO. I truly like the understated exterior styling as it does not draw attention. The Country Club PKG is worth the extra $$. Mileage is exactly as advertised. Can hardly keep the little woman up front as she loves the entertainment system in the back.
You get what you pay for!
The 2009 Toyota Land Cruiser is as advertised. A classy but understated go-anywhere vehicle with all the creature comforts you'd expect in a $65K SUV. We looked at the Land Rover LR3, Lexus GX470, BMW X5 and several other vehicles but nothing matched our needs better than the Land Cruiser. Toyota reliability, a decent 3rd row seat, lots of technology and creature comforts all in a vehicle trusted around the world to get people through any kind of terrain and weather. If you want a large SUV that doesn't seem gigantic like the Sequoia or Lincoln Navigator, and some offroading or challenging environments are in your future, take a serious look at the LC. You won't be disappointed!
Big Improvements
Gave my 2002 LC to my dad after 218,000 carefree miles. Only had to replace the timing belt and water pump at 100 and 200. New vehicle is a huge improvement in terms of interior and ride quality. Memory seats finally! Also, back seats adjust which is great for the kids. On the performance side, I towed my boat this weekend with no problems 120 miles on the highway. Seems solid with 7,880 problem free miles thus far.
