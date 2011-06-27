2019 Toyota Highlander Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Highlander SUV
SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,746*
Total Cash Price
$39,786
LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,443*
Total Cash Price
$53,438
LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,237*
Total Cash Price
$54,998
LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,892*
Total Cash Price
$53,828
LE Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$46,643*
Total Cash Price
$40,566
SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$65,031*
Total Cash Price
$56,559
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,849*
Total Cash Price
$39,006
LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,679*
Total Cash Price
$44,077
Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,613*
Total Cash Price
$48,367
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,370*
Total Cash Price
$46,417
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,849*
Total Cash Price
$39,006
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,201*
Total Cash Price
$51,488
XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,304*
Total Cash Price
$50,708
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Highlander SUV SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$800
|$827
|$857
|$886
|$918
|$4,288
|Maintenance
|$57
|$495
|$462
|$1,991
|$2,133
|$5,138
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$126
|$302
|$443
|$871
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,661
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,848
|Financing
|$2,140
|$1,721
|$1,274
|$797
|$288
|$6,219
|Depreciation
|$7,249
|$2,995
|$2,836
|$3,323
|$3,150
|$19,552
|Fuel
|$1,475
|$1,519
|$1,565
|$1,612
|$1,660
|$7,830
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,381
|$7,603
|$7,167
|$8,958
|$8,637
|$45,746
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Highlander SUV LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,111
|$1,151
|$1,191
|$1,233
|$5,759
|Maintenance
|$77
|$664
|$621
|$2,674
|$2,865
|$6,901
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$170
|$406
|$595
|$1,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,230
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,482
|Financing
|$2,874
|$2,311
|$1,711
|$1,070
|$386
|$8,353
|Depreciation
|$9,737
|$4,022
|$3,809
|$4,463
|$4,231
|$26,262
|Fuel
|$1,981
|$2,040
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$10,516
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,973
|$10,212
|$9,626
|$12,031
|$11,601
|$61,443
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Highlander SUV LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,105
|$1,144
|$1,184
|$1,225
|$1,269
|$5,928
|Maintenance
|$79
|$684
|$639
|$2,752
|$2,948
|$7,102
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$175
|$417
|$612
|$1,204
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,295
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,555
|Financing
|$2,958
|$2,379
|$1,761
|$1,101
|$398
|$8,597
|Depreciation
|$10,021
|$4,140
|$3,920
|$4,594
|$4,354
|$27,028
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,498
|$10,510
|$9,907
|$12,383
|$11,940
|$63,237
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Highlander SUV LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,082
|$1,119
|$1,159
|$1,199
|$1,242
|$5,802
|Maintenance
|$77
|$669
|$625
|$2,694
|$2,886
|$6,951
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$171
|$408
|$599
|$1,179
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,247
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,501
|Financing
|$2,895
|$2,328
|$1,724
|$1,078
|$389
|$8,414
|Depreciation
|$9,808
|$4,052
|$3,836
|$4,496
|$4,261
|$26,453
|Fuel
|$1,995
|$2,055
|$2,117
|$2,180
|$2,245
|$10,593
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,104
|$10,287
|$9,696
|$12,119
|$11,686
|$61,892
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Highlander SUV LE Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$815
|$843
|$874
|$904
|$936
|$4,372
|Maintenance
|$58
|$504
|$471
|$2,030
|$2,175
|$5,238
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$308
|$451
|$888
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,693
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,884
|Financing
|$2,182
|$1,754
|$1,299
|$812
|$293
|$6,341
|Depreciation
|$7,391
|$3,053
|$2,891
|$3,388
|$3,212
|$19,936
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,644
|$7,752
|$7,307
|$9,133
|$8,807
|$46,643
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Highlander SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,137
|$1,176
|$1,218
|$1,260
|$1,305
|$6,096
|Maintenance
|$81
|$703
|$657
|$2,830
|$3,032
|$7,304
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$180
|$429
|$629
|$1,238
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,361
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,627
|Financing
|$3,042
|$2,446
|$1,811
|$1,132
|$409
|$8,841
|Depreciation
|$10,305
|$4,257
|$4,031
|$4,724
|$4,478
|$27,795
|Fuel
|$2,097
|$2,159
|$2,224
|$2,291
|$2,359
|$11,130
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,023
|$10,808
|$10,188
|$12,734
|$12,279
|$65,031
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Highlander SUV Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$784
|$811
|$840
|$869
|$900
|$4,204
|Maintenance
|$56
|$485
|$453
|$1,952
|$2,091
|$5,037
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,628
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,812
|Financing
|$2,098
|$1,687
|$1,249
|$781
|$282
|$6,097
|Depreciation
|$7,107
|$2,936
|$2,780
|$3,258
|$3,088
|$19,169
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,119
|$7,454
|$7,026
|$8,782
|$8,468
|$44,849
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Highlander SUV LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$886
|$916
|$949
|$982
|$1,017
|$4,751
|Maintenance
|$63
|$548
|$512
|$2,206
|$2,363
|$5,692
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$140
|$334
|$490
|$965
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,840
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,048
|Financing
|$2,371
|$1,906
|$1,411
|$883
|$319
|$6,890
|Depreciation
|$8,031
|$3,318
|$3,141
|$3,682
|$3,489
|$21,661
|Fuel
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$1,733
|$1,785
|$1,839
|$8,674
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,824
|$8,423
|$7,939
|$9,924
|$9,569
|$50,679
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Highlander SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$972
|$1,006
|$1,042
|$1,078
|$1,116
|$5,213
|Maintenance
|$69
|$601
|$562
|$2,420
|$2,593
|$6,246
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$154
|$367
|$538
|$1,059
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,019
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,247
|Financing
|$2,602
|$2,092
|$1,549
|$968
|$350
|$7,560
|Depreciation
|$8,813
|$3,641
|$3,447
|$4,040
|$3,829
|$23,770
|Fuel
|$1,793
|$1,846
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$2,017
|$9,518
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,268
|$9,243
|$8,712
|$10,890
|$10,500
|$55,613
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Highlander SUV Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$933
|$965
|$1,000
|$1,034
|$1,071
|$5,003
|Maintenance
|$67
|$577
|$539
|$2,323
|$2,488
|$5,994
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$148
|$352
|$516
|$1,016
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,937
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,156
|Financing
|$2,497
|$2,008
|$1,486
|$929
|$336
|$7,255
|Depreciation
|$8,457
|$3,494
|$3,308
|$3,877
|$3,675
|$22,811
|Fuel
|$1,721
|$1,772
|$1,825
|$1,880
|$1,936
|$9,134
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,612
|$8,870
|$8,361
|$10,451
|$10,077
|$53,370
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Highlander SUV XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$784
|$811
|$840
|$869
|$900
|$4,204
|Maintenance
|$56
|$485
|$453
|$1,952
|$2,091
|$5,037
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,628
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,812
|Financing
|$2,098
|$1,687
|$1,249
|$781
|$282
|$6,097
|Depreciation
|$7,107
|$2,936
|$2,780
|$3,258
|$3,088
|$19,169
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,119
|$7,454
|$7,026
|$8,782
|$8,468
|$44,849
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Highlander SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,035
|$1,071
|$1,109
|$1,147
|$1,188
|$5,549
|Maintenance
|$74
|$640
|$598
|$2,577
|$2,760
|$6,649
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$391
|$573
|$1,127
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,149
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$2,392
|Financing
|$2,769
|$2,227
|$1,649
|$1,031
|$372
|$8,048
|Depreciation
|$9,381
|$3,876
|$3,670
|$4,301
|$4,076
|$25,303
|Fuel
|$1,909
|$1,965
|$2,025
|$2,086
|$2,148
|$10,132
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,317
|$9,839
|$9,274
|$11,592
|$11,178
|$59,201
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Highlander SUV XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,054
|$1,092
|$1,130
|$1,170
|$5,465
|Maintenance
|$73
|$631
|$589
|$2,538
|$2,718
|$6,548
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$385
|$564
|$1,110
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,116
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,356
|Financing
|$2,727
|$2,193
|$1,624
|$1,015
|$367
|$7,926
|Depreciation
|$9,239
|$3,817
|$3,614
|$4,235
|$4,014
|$24,920
|Fuel
|$1,880
|$1,936
|$1,994
|$2,054
|$2,115
|$9,979
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,055
|$9,690
|$9,134
|$11,417
|$11,008
|$58,304
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Highlander
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Toyota Highlander in Virginia is:not available
