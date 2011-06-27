Used 2017 Toyota Highlander SUV Consumer Reviews
Growing Appreciation and Satisfaction
Bought this car as a downsize. Traded in my 17 mpg Sequioia. This car is MUCH smaller, much easier to drive, and much more "car like". This is my second review. The car is roughly 5 months old & has 3600 miles. No mechanical problems thus far. The ride is comfortable. The front & middle seats are very spacious and comfortable. The dashboard display is clear & intuitive. Ride comfort is very good, but to be fair, roads where I live are very smooth. Those who have criticized this car's acceleration are misguided. We drive with the car in "eco" mode. Acceleration is MORE THAN ADEQUATE!!!! Step on the gas, and the car moves. Overall mileage has been spot on EPA estimates: roughly 22 mpg, with a bias of 65% to 75% city driving. As for highway mileage, we took our first "semi-long" highway drive the other day, 300 miles round trip, 95% highway driving, set the cruise control at 68 mpg, and realized 28.4 mph upon fill up. So, a 290 hp 3 row SUV, with full time all wheel drive, with air conditioning running the whole time, returned 28.4 mpg over a 300 mile trip. Need I say anymore about fuel efficiency? Pretty impressive, in my opinion. If this car holds up like previous Toyotas, it's a no brainer, and should be on anyone's short list of 3 row. mid-sized SUVs. 11 months and 9,000 into ownership, we have only grown to appreciate this car more.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Spacious cabin and features for the little ones!
This is the only vehicle I've ever owned that I've enjoyed more than my '69 El Camino. The roominess is perfect to those long drives to Florida from Virginia and the suspension seems incredibly smooth. Also, it has 5 USB chargers which judging by the lack of bickering between my grand kids, is a great thing for keeping them pre occupied on their I-Andriods and bluetooth players. The engine is also smooth as silk and has the peppiness I need when pulling out into Florida traffic (people drive like animals)!
Very Disappointing At This Point!
Our new Toyota Highlander with the XLE package has been in the shop even before we received our license plates! We did have 5 1/2 weeks of "new car happiness". Then, while out of town, the tailgate would no longer close (automatically or manually). Then the automatic open/close completely ceased working as well. It is designed so you can manually move the tailgate up and down, but with the latch in locked position and refusing to open, we could no longer secure the door closed. I removed the access panel for the latch and tried to open it, unsuccessfully After calling and speaking with service departments at two dealerships and to a Toyota phone rep, we were still unable to resolve closing the tailgate. In fairness, the service departments did several steps of troubleshooting with me over the phone. But to no avail, - during our 140 mile trip back home, I secured the tailgate with a rope connected to the locked latch. I visited the dealership after returning home. They said the latch has malfunctioned. They also could not open it. The electronics for the auto opening & closing tailgate and the struts (lifters) may also need replacing. They ordered a new latch and said they would replace one thing at a time and troubleshoot until resolved. No time estimate was given since they couldn't tell how many components would need replacing. I asked about a loaner vehicle, while the work was to be done. The dealership said that they don't have loaners, but they do have rentals. They said they were unwilling to "loan" me a rental, because they'd have to bill Toyota for the rental fee. How's that for taking care of your customers!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The wind noise!
Love my new Highlander except for one thing. When I go past 45 or there is a strong crosswind, there is a whistling noise on the front passenger window, nothing on the driver sider. Dealer said it's a "normal characteristic" of the car because it occurred in a 2015 Highlander also and there is nothing they can do till Toyota issues a "TSB, " Technical Service Bulletin, on how to fix it. Wind noise would be ok but whistling noise is fairly annoying, especially at highway speed. If a quiet cabin is not an important criteria then this is a great car. Otherwise, I would stay away till it's fixed.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Wow!
We traded in our beloved 2007 Highlander for the 2017 because we needed the higher tow capacity. Wow, wow, wow! We feel enveloped in luxury and comfort. The 2017 has a much steadier ride, top quality materials and is more comfortable and roomy. We owned the Sport version previously because I hated the sloppy body roll on the regular 2007 Highlander. The XLE 2017 has a more responsive ride and corners better, it is much smoother and steadier overall and all of the seats are roomier and very comfortable. Love the telescoping steering wheel, front shelf and pop-up hatch window, too. I am struggling with the new technology, but learning to love and appreciate it fast. The Stop Start system works really well once you get the hang of how and when to use it and is almost undetectable in use. Some of the climate controls are not intuitive (update-after owning this vehicle for one month...I am STILL struggling with the climate controls...only thing I can complain about really) and wondering why MPH not digitally displayed. Hoping this new Highlander is as reliable as our 2007! I am 5'6" husband is 6'5" and we both find it very comfortable my husband can't stop raving about this vehicle either. Wow! Look forward to every drive now! Update: No issues after a summer of driving and towing. Towing is strong and steady. 1 year update - Vehicle is great, no problems about 10,000 miles. Handles snow and ice superb, my old Highlander did not. Also the 4wd button option has been used numerous times and worked perfectly for the situation for us. EnTune is the only consistent headache for me. It doesn't always work well with my phone/Pandora accounts and I have to reconnect constantly (no Pandora music if I don't). Small issue with rear bumper 'melting' in a small spot near exhaust - Toyota is replacing at no charge. We love the vehicle, it is perfect for our lifestyle of mountain biking, camping, hauling dogs around for hikes and bikes.....2 year update-vehicle running great. No issues.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Highlander
Related Used 2017 Toyota Highlander SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner