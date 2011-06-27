  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Highlander
  4. Used 2009 Toyota Highlander
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Toyota Highlander Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Highlander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,070
See Highlander Inventory
Starting MSRP
$27,600
See Highlander Inventory
Starting MSRP
$30,000
See Highlander Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG202020
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,070
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$30,000
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,070
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$30,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg18/24 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.6/460.8 mi.345.6/460.8 mi.345.6/460.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.19.2 gal.19.2 gal.
Combined MPG202020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,070
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$30,000
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6200 rpm270 hp @ 6200 rpm270 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.38.7 ft.38.7 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,070
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$30,000
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesnoyes
engine immobilizeryesnoyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnono
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnoyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesnoyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,070
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$30,000
element antennayesnoyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
mast antennanoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,070
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$30,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesnono
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesnono
keyless ignitionyesnono
Climate controlyesnono
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnono
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesnono
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesnoyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesnoyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
front and rear reading lightsyesnoyes
leather and simulated wood trim on shift knobyesnono
simulated wood trim on dashyesnono
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Air conditioningnoyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
front reading lightsnoyesno
simulated alloy trim on center consolenoyesyes
simulated alloy steering wheelnoyesno
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyesno
simulated alloy trim on shift knobnoyesno
simulated alloy trim on dashnoyesyes
leather trim on shift knobnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,070
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$30,000
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,070
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$30,000
compassyesnono
external temperature displayyesnoyes
trip computeryesnoyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,070
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$30,000
Front head room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front shoulder room59.7 in.59.7 in.59.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Front leg room43.2 in.43.2 in.43.2 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyesnono
Front hip room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
leatheryesnono
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
clothnoyesno
premium clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,070
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$30,000
Rear head room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room59.5 in.59.5 in.59.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,070
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$30,000
Front track64.0 in.64.0 in.64.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity95.4 cu.ft.95.4 cu.ft.95.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4112 lbs.3979 lbs.4045 lbs.
Gross weight5800 lbs.5800 lbs.5800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.10.3 cu.ft.10.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd..34 cd..34 cd.
Angle of approach29 degrees29 degrees29 degrees
Maximum payload1688 lbs.1821 lbs.1755 lbs.
Angle of departure24 degrees24 degrees24 degrees
Length188.4 in.188.4 in.188.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.8.1 in.
Height69.3 in.68.1 in.69.3 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.109.8 in.109.8 in.
Width75.2 in.75.2 in.75.2 in.
Rear track64.2 in.64.2 in.64.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,070
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$30,000
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Wave Line Pearl
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Wave Line Pearl
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Wave Line Pearl
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Salsa Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,070
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$30,000
P245/55R19 103S tiresyesnoyes
Alloy spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
P245/65R17 105S tiresnoyesno
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,070
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$30,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,070
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$30,000
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Highlander InventorySee Highlander InventorySee Highlander Inventory

Related Used 2009 Toyota Highlander info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles