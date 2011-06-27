  1. Home
Used 2004 Toyota Highlander Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Highlander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,390

Starting MSRP
$31,380

Starting MSRP
$24,080

Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Combined MPG191922
Total Seating775
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,390
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Starting MSRP
$24,080
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,390
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Starting MSRP
$24,080
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/22 mpg19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)305.6/420.2 mi.305.6/420.2 mi.362.9/477.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.1 gal.19.1 gal.19.1 gal.
Combined MPG191922
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,390
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Starting MSRP
$24,080
Torque242 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm242 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm165 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l2.4 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 5800 rpm230 hp @ 5800 rpm160 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Valves242416
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,390
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Starting MSRP
$24,080
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
daytime running lightsnoyesno
engine immobilizernoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesno
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,390
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Starting MSRP
$24,080
mast antennayesnoyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
8 total speakersnoyesno
JBL premium brand stereo systemnoyesno
diversity antennanoyesno
JBL premium brand speakersnoyesno
radio data systemnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,390
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Starting MSRP
$24,080
Air conditioningyesnoyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnoyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
simulated wood trim on center consolenoyesno
overhead console with storagenoyesno
front seatback storagenoyesno
leather steering wheelnoyesno
simulated wood trim on doorsnoyesno
Climate controlnoyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
leather trim on shift knobnoyesno
simulated wood trim on dashnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,390
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Starting MSRP
$24,080
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksyesnoyes
remote keyless power door locksnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,390
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Starting MSRP
$24,080
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesno
external temperature displaynoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,390
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Starting MSRP
$24,080
Front head room40 in.40 in.40 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
captains chairs front seatsyesyesyes
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
clothyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatnoyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
4 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,390
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Starting MSRP
$24,080
Rear head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.54.9 in.54.9 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.36.4 in.36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57 in.57 in.57 in.
rear heater unityesyesno
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyesyesno
folding center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,390
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Starting MSRP
$24,080
Front track62 in.62 in.62.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity81.4 cu.ft.81.4 cu.ft.80.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3935 lbs.3935 lbs.3520 lbs.
Gross weight5360 lbs.5360 lbs.5360 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.10.5 cu.ft.39.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28 degrees28 degrees27 degrees
Maximum payload1425 lbs.1425 lbs.1840 lbs.
Angle of departure22 degrees22 degrees21 degrees
Length184.6 in.184.6 in.184.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.3000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.7.3 in.6.9 in.
Height66.5 in.68.7 in.66.1 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.106.9 in.106.9 in.
Width71.9 in.71.9 in.71.9 in.
Rear track61.2 in.61.2 in.61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,390
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Starting MSRP
$24,080
Exterior Colors
  • Sonora Gold Pearl
  • Oasis Green Pearl
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Millennium Silver Metallic
  • Super White
  • Bluestone Metallic
  • Black
  • Sonora Gold Pearl
  • Oasis Green Pearl
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Millennium Silver Metallic
  • Super White
  • Bluestone Metallic
  • Black
  • Sonora Gold Pearl
  • Oasis Green Pearl
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Millennium Silver Metallic
  • Super White
  • Bluestone Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Ash
  • Ivory
  • Ash
  • Ivory
  • Ash
  • Ivory
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,390
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Starting MSRP
$24,080
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P225/70R16 tiresyesnoyes
Steel spare wheelyesnoyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesnoyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
Alloy spare wheelnoyesno
P225/65R17 tiresnoyesno
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,390
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Starting MSRP
$24,080
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,390
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Starting MSRP
$24,080
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.


