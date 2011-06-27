2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews
Ugotmesold
What’s everyone complaing about? Gas at over $3.50 a gallon be happy to get 24mph in town and 30 on Highway, I love this hybrid highlander, I agree 3rd row seat a it tight, my advice get smaller friends. I drive on average around 50 miles a day and maybe fill up about 3 times a month, no kindling!!! Sorry, I’ll stick to Toyota suv’s forever. 👍
Not what I expected
I purchased this Highlander after driving a non hybrid Highlander for 5 years. The one I traded never had issues aside from needing a battery replacement. I have owned this SUV less than 3 weeks and less than 500 miles and it has already been in the shop 3 time. Leaking fuel, check engine light coming on and getting poor fuel economy. Toyota...this SUV is not living up to your reputation! Help!
30K and not a single problem
There are some folks complaining about fuel economy. It did take getting use to, here's my hints. Use cruise control as much as possible. It has a much lighter touch than us mere mortals. Also if highway driving at over 75 mph expect reduced economy. I do agree with road and wind noise complaints. But that is a small negative. Entune feature is a bit annoying at times. Navigation works well for me. I use vehicle for work and always have a full load of weight on board.
Hybrid and Driver Assist great; Nav awful
Quiet, comfortable and great mileage - all important boxes checked. Entune system on this model is terrible. No voice nav unless first sending SOS alert? Ridiculous! Updated Entune without success. Dealer says "We've seen this before..." but offers no solution but patience. Wrong answer for Toyota's top end Platinum Limited hybrid.
MPG is a farce
We’ve had the car for about a month and can’t seem to get better than 23.5 MPG, no matter what we do. Two different drivers, in or out of Eco Mode. Maybe we’re doing something wrong, but you buy a hybrid for the mileage savings and we’ve been really disappointed.
