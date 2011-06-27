  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Highlander Hybrid
  4. 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
  5. 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 Highlander Hybrid
5(72%)4(5%)3(17%)2(0%)1(6%)
4.4
18 reviews
Write a review
See all Highlander Hybrids for sale
MSRP Starting at
$37,520
Save as much as $5,356
Select your model:
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Ugotmesold

Ron Pope, 05/25/2019
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
21 of 21 people found this review helpful

What’s everyone complaing about? Gas at over $3.50 a gallon be happy to get 24mph in town and 30 on Highway, I love this hybrid highlander, I agree 3rd row seat a it tight, my advice get smaller friends. I drive on average around 50 miles a day and maybe fill up about 3 times a month, no kindling!!! Sorry, I’ll stick to Toyota suv’s forever. 👍

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
4 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Toyota Highlander Hybrid
VIEW OFFERS
buyatoyota.com

Not what I expected

TREX, 01/22/2020
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I purchased this Highlander after driving a non hybrid Highlander for 5 years. The one I traded never had issues aside from needing a battery replacement. I have owned this SUV less than 3 weeks and less than 500 miles and it has already been in the shop 3 time. Leaking fuel, check engine light coming on and getting poor fuel economy. Toyota...this SUV is not living up to your reputation! Help!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

30K and not a single problem

Steve D., 01/29/2019
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
30 of 32 people found this review helpful

There are some folks complaining about fuel economy. It did take getting use to, here's my hints. Use cruise control as much as possible. It has a much lighter touch than us mere mortals. Also if highway driving at over 75 mph expect reduced economy. I do agree with road and wind noise complaints. But that is a small negative. Entune feature is a bit annoying at times. Navigation works well for me. I use vehicle for work and always have a full load of weight on board.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
Build Your Highlander Hybrid
Build and Pricetoyota.com

Hybrid and Driver Assist great; Nav awful

Willchris, 05/17/2019
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
18 of 22 people found this review helpful

Quiet, comfortable and great mileage - all important boxes checked. Entune system on this model is terrible. No voice nav unless first sending SOS alert? Ridiculous! Updated Entune without success. Dealer says "We've seen this before..." but offers no solution but patience. Wrong answer for Toyota's top end Platinum Limited hybrid.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

MPG is a farce

Jill, 12/22/2018
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
42 of 56 people found this review helpful

We’ve had the car for about a month and can’t seem to get better than 23.5 MPG, no matter what we do. Two different drivers, in or out of Eco Mode. Maybe we’re doing something wrong, but you buy a hybrid for the mileage savings and we’ve been really disappointed.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Highlander Hybrids for sale

Related 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars