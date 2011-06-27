Used 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,370
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|28
|28
|Total Seating
|7
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,370
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,370
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|28/28 mpg
|28/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|481.6/481.6 mi.
|481.6/481.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.2 gal.
|17.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|28
|28
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,370
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 5800 rpm
|280 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.7 ft.
|38.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,370
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|no
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,370
|Preferred Accessory Package
|yes
|yes
|Protection Package
|yes
|yes
|Leather Premium Package
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,370
|JBL premium brand stereo system
|yes
|no
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|JBL premium brand speakers
|yes
|no
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|no
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|no
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|440 watts stereo output
|yes
|no
|9 total speakers
|yes
|no
|6 total speakers
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,370
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on center console
|yes
|no
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on doors
|yes
|no
|keyless ignition
|yes
|no
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|no
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|no
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|no
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|leather and simulated wood trim on shift knob
|yes
|no
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|no
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear air conditioning
|no
|yes
|simulated alloy steering wheel
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,370
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,370
|Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System
|yes
|no
|Cargo Net - Spider
|yes
|yes
|Wireless Headphones
|yes
|no
|Cargo Cover
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seat Entertainment
|yes
|yes
|All-Weather Floor and Cargo Mats
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Net - Envelope
|yes
|yes
|Ashtray Kit
|yes
|yes
|Carpet Floor and Cargo Mats
|yes
|yes
|Auto Dimming Mirror
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,370
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,370
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|no
|Front leg room
|43.2 in.
|43.2 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|Front head room
|39.7 in.
|40.6 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.7 in.
|59.7 in.
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|premium cloth
|no
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,370
|Rear head room
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|59.5 in.
|59.5 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|manual folding bench third row seats
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,370
|Door Edge Guards
|yes
|yes
|Special Color
|yes
|yes
|Mudguards
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|Paint Protector Film
|yes
|yes
|Body Side Moldings
|yes
|yes
|Tow Receiver Hitch and Wire Harness
|yes
|yes
|Hood Protector
|yes
|yes
|Running Boards
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Cross Bar
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,370
|Front track
|64.0 in.
|64.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|94.1 cu.ft.
|94.1 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4762 lbs.
|4641 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6150 lbs.
|6150 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.3 cu.ft.
|10.3 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.34 cd.
|0.34 cd.
|Angle of approach
|22.0 degrees
|22.0 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1388 lbs.
|1509 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|23.0 degrees
|23.0 degrees
|Length
|188.8 in.
|188.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.0 in.
|8.0 in.
|Height
|69.3 in.
|69.3 in.
|Wheel base
|109.8 in.
|109.8 in.
|Width
|75.2 in.
|75.2 in.
|Rear track
|64.0 in.
|64.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,370
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,370
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|P245/55R19 tires
|yes
|no
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|19 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|P245/65R17 tires
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,370
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,370
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
