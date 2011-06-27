  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Highlander Hybrid
  4. Used 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Highlander Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,370
See Highlander Hybrid Inventory
Starting MSRP
$40,170
See Highlander Hybrid Inventory
Engine TypeHybridHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2828
Total Seating77
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,370
Starting MSRP
$40,170
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,370
Starting MSRP
$40,170
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/28 mpg28/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)481.6/481.6 mi.481.6/481.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG2828
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,370
Starting MSRP
$40,170
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 5800 rpm280 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.38.7 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeHybridHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,370
Starting MSRP
$40,170
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesno
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,370
Starting MSRP
$40,170
Preferred Accessory Packageyesyes
Protection Packageyesyes
Leather Premium Packagenoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,370
Starting MSRP
$40,170
JBL premium brand stereo systemyesno
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesyes
JBL premium brand speakersyesno
1 subwoofer(s)yesno
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
element antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesno
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
440 watts stereo outputyesno
9 total speakersyesno
6 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,370
Starting MSRP
$40,170
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesno
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesno
keyless ignitionyesno
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
Three zone climate controlyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesno
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesno
electric power steeringyesyes
rear view camerayesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesno
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
leather and simulated wood trim on shift knobyesno
simulated wood trim on dashyesno
interior air filtrationyesyes
Front and rear air conditioningnoyes
simulated alloy steering wheelnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,370
Starting MSRP
$40,170
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,370
Starting MSRP
$40,170
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyesno
Cargo Net - Spideryesyes
Wireless Headphonesyesno
Cargo Coveryesyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyesyes
All-Weather Floor and Cargo Matsyesyes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyesyes
Ashtray Kityesyes
Carpet Floor and Cargo Matsyesyes
Auto Dimming Mirrornoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,370
Starting MSRP
$40,170
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,370
Starting MSRP
$40,170
bucket front seatsyesyes
premium leatheryesno
multi-level heating driver seatyesno
Front leg room43.2 in.43.2 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesno
Front head room39.7 in.40.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room59.7 in.59.7 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyesno
Front hip room56.7 in.56.7 in.
premium clothnoyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,370
Starting MSRP
$40,170
Rear head room39.8 in.39.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.56.3 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.5 in.59.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,370
Starting MSRP
$40,170
Door Edge Guardsyesyes
Special Coloryesyes
Mudguardsyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyes
Paint Protector Filmyesyes
Body Side Moldingsyesyes
Tow Receiver Hitch and Wire Harnessyesyes
Hood Protectoryesyes
Running Boardsyesyes
Cargo Cross Baryesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,370
Starting MSRP
$40,170
Front track64.0 in.64.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity94.1 cu.ft.94.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4762 lbs.4641 lbs.
Gross weight6150 lbs.6150 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.10.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.0.34 cd.
Angle of approach22.0 degrees22.0 degrees
Maximum payload1388 lbs.1509 lbs.
Angle of departure23.0 degrees23.0 degrees
Length188.8 in.188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.8.0 in.
Height69.3 in.69.3 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.109.8 in.
Width75.2 in.75.2 in.
Rear track64.0 in.64.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,370
Starting MSRP
$40,170
Exterior Colors
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Black
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Black
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ash, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Ash, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
  • Ash, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,370
Starting MSRP
$40,170
Alloy spare wheelyesyes
P245/55R19 tiresyesno
fullsize matching spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesno
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyes
P245/65R17 tiresnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,370
Starting MSRP
$40,170
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,370
Starting MSRP
$40,170
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Highlander Hybrid InventorySee Highlander Hybrid Inventory

Related Used 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles