Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Highlander Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,370
Starting MSRP
$38,715
Engine TypeHybridHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2828
Total Seating77
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,370
Starting MSRP
$38,715
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,370
Starting MSRP
$38,715
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/28 mpg28/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)481.6/481.6 mi.481.6/481.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG2828
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,370
Starting MSRP
$38,715
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 5800 rpm280 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.38.7 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeHybridHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,370
Starting MSRP
$38,715
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesno
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,370
Starting MSRP
$38,715
Preferred Accessory Packageyesyes
Protection Packageyesyes
Convenience Packageyesyes
Leather Packagenoyes
Cold Weather Packagenoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,370
Starting MSRP
$38,715
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
element antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
6 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,370
Starting MSRP
$38,715
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesno
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesno
keyless ignitionyesno
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
Three zone climate controlyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesno
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesno
electric power steeringyesyes
rear view camerayesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesno
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
leather and simulated wood trim on shift knobyesno
simulated wood trim on dashyesno
interior air filtrationyesyes
Front and rear air conditioningnoyes
simulated alloy steering wheelnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,370
Starting MSRP
$38,715
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,370
Starting MSRP
$38,715
Cargo Net - Spideryesyes
Ashtray Cupyesyes
Cargo Coveryesyes
Cargo Netyesyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyesyes
Voice-Activated Touch-Screen DVD Navigation Systemyesyes
Carpet Floor and Cargo Matsyesyes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyesyes
Wireless Headphonesyesyes
Bluetooth Handsfreeyesyes
All-Weather Floor and Cargo Matsyesyes
JBL Premium Audio & Bluetoothyesyes
Auto Dimming Mirrornoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,370
Starting MSRP
$38,715
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
compassyesno
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,370
Starting MSRP
$38,715
bucket front seatsyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesno
Front leg room43.2 in.43.2 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesno
leatheryesno
Front head room39.7 in.40.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room59.7 in.59.7 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyesno
Front hip room56.7 in.56.7 in.
premium clothnoyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,370
Starting MSRP
$38,715
Rear head room39.8 in.39.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.56.3 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.5 in.59.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,370
Starting MSRP
$38,715
Special Coloryesyes
Mudguardsyesyes
Paint Protector Filmyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyes
Body Side Moldingsyesyes
Tow Receiver Hitch and Wire Harnessyesyes
Hood Protectoryesyes
Running Boardsyesyes
Cargo Cross Baryesyes
Exhaust Tipyesyes
Power Liftgate w/Jam Protectionnoyes
Alloy Wheelsnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,370
Starting MSRP
$38,715
Front track64.0 in.64.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity94.1 cu.ft.94.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4762 lbs.4641 lbs.
Gross weight6150 lbs.6150 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.10.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.0.34 cd.
Angle of approach29.0 degrees29.0 degrees
Maximum payload1388 lbs.1509 lbs.
Angle of departure24.0 degrees24.0 degrees
Length188.8 in.188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.7.3 in.
Height69.3 in.69.3 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.109.8 in.
Width75.2 in.75.2 in.
Rear track64.0 in.64.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,370
Starting MSRP
$38,715
Exterior Colors
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Black
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Ash, leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Ash, premium cloth
  • Ash, leather
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,370
Starting MSRP
$38,715
Alloy spare wheelyesyes
P245/55R19 tiresyesno
fullsize matching spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesno
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyes
P245/65R17 tiresnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,370
Starting MSRP
$38,715
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,370
Starting MSRP
$38,715
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
