  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Highlander Hybrid
  4. Used 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Highlander Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,700
See Highlander Hybrid Inventory
Starting MSRP
$41,020
See Highlander Hybrid Inventory
Engine TypeHybridHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2626
Total Seating57
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,700
Starting MSRP
$41,020
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,700
Starting MSRP
$41,020
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/25 mpg27/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)464.4/430.0 mi.464.4/430.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG2626
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,700
Starting MSRP
$41,020
Torque212 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm212 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5600 rpm270 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.39.0 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeHybridHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,700
Starting MSRP
$41,020
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyes
daytime running lightsnoyes
auto delay off headlampsnoyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,700
Starting MSRP
$41,020
element antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyes
6 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,700
Starting MSRP
$41,020
Air conditioningyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
front reading lightsyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesno
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
rear view camerayesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesno
leather trim on shift knobyesno
simulated wood trim on dashyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersnoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyes
retained accessory powernoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyes
front and rear reading lightsnoyes
leather and simulated wood trim on shift knobnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,700
Starting MSRP
$41,020
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,700
Starting MSRP
$41,020
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,700
Starting MSRP
$41,020
premium clothyesno
Front head room40.6 in.40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room59.7 in.59.7 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.43.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesno
Front hip room56.7 in.56.7 in.
multi-level heating driver seatnoyes
leathernoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyes
4 -way power passenger seatnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,700
Starting MSRP
$41,020
Rear head room39.8 in.39.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.56.3 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.3 in.59.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
manual folding bench third row seatsnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,700
Starting MSRP
$41,020
Front track64.0 in.64.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity94.1 cu.ft.94.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4508 lbs.4641 lbs.
Gross weight5935 lbs.6000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.3 cu.ft.10.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd..34 cd.
Angle of approach29 degrees29 degrees
Maximum payload1427 lbs.1359 lbs.
Angle of departure24 degrees24 degrees
Length188.4 in.188.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.7.3 in.
Height68.1 in.69.3 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.109.8 in.
Width75.2 in.75.2 in.
Rear track64.0 in.64.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,700
Starting MSRP
$41,020
Exterior Colors
  • Iced Amethyst Mica
  • Wave Line Pearl
  • Black
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Iced Amethyst Mica
  • Wave Line Pearl
  • Black
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Blizzard Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,700
Starting MSRP
$41,020
P245/65R17 105S tiresyesno
Alloy spare wheelyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesno
All season tiresyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
P245/55R19 103S tiresnoyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,700
Starting MSRP
$41,020
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,700
Starting MSRP
$41,020
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Highlander Hybrid InventorySee Highlander Hybrid Inventory

Related Used 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles