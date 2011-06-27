Used 2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews

Hybrid system breakdown! keepwarmnow , 11/19/2010 51 of 51 people found this review helpful Great experience until 100,000 miles. All check ups done at dealership.100,000 miles warranty expires soon after car won't start.I bought a Toyota because they are meant to last.Took car to dealership and they announced it would be 8700 dollars to fix. The hybrid system does not work! CODES POAA6&526-614 and Warrantied only to 100,000 miles. I am at 119,000. I was told the labor on the part is minimal it is the part that is so expensive. I was shocked and then looked on the internet to find that others have found themselves in the same position.When I went to pick up the car at Toyota they charged me $250.00 for the diagnostic test and tried to sell me another Toyota. HA!! Report Abuse

This Hybrid is a Technological Marvel! Ted Farabee , 12/02/2017 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 35 of 35 people found this review helpful This car is powerful, comfortable, and reliable after 6 months of ownership. However, it does not surprise me with it's gas mileage. I mean it a big luxurious box and not wedge shaped like the Prius. It gets 25 mpg at 80 and averages 23.5 mpg with in town driving. Since the temperature dropped it is getting 17.5 mpg. I bought the car used from a local dealership and had it checked by the Toyota dealership twice. Once before I bought it and then after. The Highlander had some maintenance items that were due for attention, spark plugs, coolant etc. Through all that a cracked radiator was missed. I saw no pink coolant on the ground, but did notice the overfill tank was not staying at level. They did not notice it after two inspections and flushing the radiator. It's important to do a Carfax. The inverter was replaced under recall. The steering part was replaced under recall. The timing belt was replaced at 88,000 miles. These are important things to check on this particular year and model of the Toyota Highlander. Yes, I always do my research. I feel that I got a fair price of 11,000 for this overbuilt tank. The Hybrid system is fascinating. I believe this SUV could be good for anyone that does their research and follows the maintenance schedule. Carfax is extremely important. Car Fax sold this vehicle to me - not the dealer. Make sure the recalls are done or run away, don't walk. I probably would have found the parts second hand. However, the beast is fun to drive on the interstate. It feels big, but is maneuverable in town. The power for a midsized SUV is insane. I am hoping to get 100,000 more miles out of it. I think it's going to make it. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Inverter Problems drew1961 , 06/22/2011 106 of 110 people found this review helpful This car has very expensive inverter problems. Cost to repair Hybrid inverter system as of June 21, 2011 $9325.00 + Tax Toyota does not fix this and have a class action suit against them at this time. If you are going green this green will be coming out of your billfold. The 2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Vehicle (Highlander HV) was Toyotas first generation of gasoline-electric hybrid versions of the Highlander sold in the U.S. A central component of the Highlander HV is the electrical inverter assembly, which changes the DC current from the vehicles battery into AC current that powers the vehicles motor. The defective inverter assemblies cause the vehicles to suddenly lose engine power while the vehicles is being driven. Report Abuse

Can't believe the costs of parts! NolongerFan , 05/05/2010 25 of 25 people found this review helpful I have been a Toyota fan for 20 years until now. My 4 year old Highlander Hybrid just stopped cold on me. Now they are telling me it's the inverter and transaxle? Parts alone are $13,000, does not include labor. A car only 4 years old and the cost to fix it is as much as buying another car. Can't believe Toyota would price the parts to this car at an outrageous price. Off to buy another car and NOT A TOYOTA!! Report Abuse