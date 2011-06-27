Estimated values
1991 Dodge RAM 350 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$515
|$1,183
|$1,524
|Clean
|$459
|$1,056
|$1,364
|Average
|$348
|$800
|$1,044
|Rough
|$237
|$545
|$724
