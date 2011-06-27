Used 2001 Toyota ECHO Consumer Reviews
Toyota Echo - Big Little Car!
Bought this 2001 model in 2014 as a high mileage "used" second car from a dealer when it had slightly less than 190K miles on it. Only quirks I had were the auto shift display bulb went out (I am handy and removed the arm rest to access) Thanks for the video YOUTUBE! Door (outside) handles in rear flop but work well - need to replace - a small plastic part breaks inside and for OEM you need to paint new handles $$. Also Check Engine Light went on a couple of times - mechanic reset advised prob a smog problem costing $400 in the future. My son and I cheered as it passed the #200K mile mark and he video'd it for me. I almost hit a 4 x 4 on a Northern CA freeway once - I probably for safety should have driven over it. My point - some body roll as it is a tall car. Very zippy. A/C vents blow well, defrost too. Big trunk. Aftermarket stereo makes the interior a speaker. I replace the battery every couple of years, too. Some minor nuisances - the glove box is a 2-part endeavor but works. Gas tank access is locked from inside (yay). Easy to park. People may make jokes but it is fun to drive. A smaller car - no ABS so drive defensively. Some of the outside trim breaks (around the grill tabs, etc.) Happened in its prior life. No timing belt to change (mechanical type!) Drive safe! 2019 update- replaced battery, plugs. 2 years ago check engine light came on then off a few times flashing. No plug wires just replaced 4 coils at $90 each in parts. It’s a coil on plug set up no wires, replaced coils had 200k on them. Some front brakes disc replaced with OEM as aftermarket rotors shook and squealed. 232,000. Miles on it.
Best value around.
This car has been in my family since it was purchased for ~$10k in 2001. There is currently 130k miles on it. I'm still averaging around 40mpg in the summer and 36mpg in the winter. Crazy that this car is still worth something in the neighborhood of $3-3.5k private party. You can't ask for more than that. If it weren't for the need to fit two car seats (2nd child on the way), I would never give this car up. It's just too good of a value. I should also mention that it's very fun to drive. Work performed: computer failed at about 90k ($1100), bushings replaced (120k), engine coil replaced (120k), catalytic converter needs to be replaced along with the exhaust (MN winters = rust + holes)
if you break it, extremely low price to fix it
If you cant live without the finer things dont buy this car. But if you want a truly reliable, low maintenance, great gas mileage and low price used car with no worries about any type of previous driving history.... then this car just makes perfect sense. I've drove my echo since 2004 as my first car and I still drive it today with current odometer reading of 350,919 miles. **warning car perfectly matched for logical, non flashy people who value finer things in life more than a flashy transportation vehicle**** ps. Best purchase and investment I have made so far in my life. Pss. Sorry for the bad grammer, I chose to write a review but initially was looking for alloy rims for my whip. #thebluelagoon #thatsitsnickname Pss too many low cost aftermarket modifications to choose from and google easily guides how to install every single one. So if you need usb or bluetooth no problem. The way the sound bounces off the interior design makes the stock speakers incredible. Pss im not a mechanic but this car was built for begginer do it yourselfers. Ive changed or fixed with my own hands oil, front and rear brake pads, rotars, and even calipers, 02 scensors, dashboard lights, cd player, fuses, flat tires, tire rotation.
This car is a Trooper
I have only good things to say about this car. Excellent mileage; EPA estimates are LOW. I get 35 mpg easily. Small, but the interior is bigger than it looks. Cost only 11K brand new. Speedometer is in the middle, back windows roll all the way down (yea, that's right). I have 190K hard miles on mine, through some rough times, and its still going strong - an absolute trooper.
solid toyota product
i dont agree with the edmunds review this car is a tank, 170k and NO MAJOR REPAIRS just change the oil. typical toyota best maker in the world for the money. the interior has as much space as more exp corrola. not bad in the snow with snow tires. terrific mileage and the trunk is as big as a camrys trunk. styling is def different and not for all but the build quality is solid engine and tranny is typical toyota. if u had 170 km on an audi for example you are 12k in repairs lol. the reviews knock the appearance but ill guarantee that the build quality is solid. def not for a single guy but if you buy this you are ok for repairs
