Used 2000 Toyota ECHO Coupe Consumer Reviews

Unstoppable, Well-Engineered Car

sgtofmarines75, 11/15/2013
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

Bought this car brand new in 2000. 13 years and 220,000 miles later, I have no plans to let it go anytime soon. Replaced the catalytic converter at about 150,000 miles, but no other repairs ever needed - routine maintenance only. It does leak some oil now, but that's to be expected at this age. 34-36 MPG avg. combined, city and hwy. Incredibly roomy interior and trunk, given the car's tiny exterior. Interior features are simple and "plastic-y" but are rugged. Engine has plenty of power and pep, but handling leaves a bit to be desired, especially when taking curves at high speed, or in stiff winds. Hard to beat for simple, reliable, and comfortable transportation

I may make the foreign car leap...

rcfk, 07/25/2012
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Just got this little car so I can park my big ol' Ford F-150 gas guzzler for a while. Was not expecting much- but it is surprisingly fun to drive. It feels much larger than it's subcompact size, and the trunk is rather roomy. The check engine light was on when I got it, and like everyone else, it's O2 sensors. It is by no means a sports car, but with 198,000 miles on it- there are NO rattles and it feels solid. The interior is in remarkable condition considering the age and miles. It was filthy when we got it- we gutted the interior and cleaned everything and it is very close to new looking now- proving the durability of the interior. I don't think I will regret this purchase.

Green Monster !

Kelly Mahon, 08/01/2018
2dr Coupe
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I Absolutely Love my 2000 Echo! It is 18 years old. It is great in the snow and handle great on the road. Yes I had to replace tires, 2 batteries, and Radio ,but nothing major. I would be this car again tomorrow !

A great little car, grossly under rated.

Geegadwah, 04/20/2020
2dr Coupe
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Great, reliable little car, lots of headroom, huge trunk, plenty of power, automatic transmission excellent, and, my favorite point, EASY to get in and out of.- very important to me!

Good Buy

Talis, 12/11/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought mine brand new from the dealer, it hasn't been back to the dealer since. (Except for the small fact that nobody in my area sells the air filter yet) I have never gotten worse than 44 miles per gallon and my highest was 50. Only extras I got were cruise control and a CD player. I drive over 35,000 miles a year, so I just wanted a car that would last and got good gas mileage.

