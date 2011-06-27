Used 2000 Toyota ECHO Coupe Consumer Reviews

Unstoppable, Well-Engineered Car sgtofmarines75 , 11/15/2013 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Bought this car brand new in 2000. 13 years and 220,000 miles later, I have no plans to let it go anytime soon. Replaced the catalytic converter at about 150,000 miles, but no other repairs ever needed - routine maintenance only. It does leak some oil now, but that's to be expected at this age. 34-36 MPG avg. combined, city and hwy. Incredibly roomy interior and trunk, given the car's tiny exterior. Interior features are simple and "plastic-y" but are rugged. Engine has plenty of power and pep, but handling leaves a bit to be desired, especially when taking curves at high speed, or in stiff winds. Hard to beat for simple, reliable, and comfortable transportation Report Abuse

I may make the foreign car leap... rcfk , 07/25/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Just got this little car so I can park my big ol' Ford F-150 gas guzzler for a while. Was not expecting much- but it is surprisingly fun to drive. It feels much larger than it's subcompact size, and the trunk is rather roomy. The check engine light was on when I got it, and like everyone else, it's O2 sensors. It is by no means a sports car, but with 198,000 miles on it- there are NO rattles and it feels solid. The interior is in remarkable condition considering the age and miles. It was filthy when we got it- we gutted the interior and cleaned everything and it is very close to new looking now- proving the durability of the interior. I don't think I will regret this purchase. Report Abuse

Green Monster ! Kelly Mahon , 08/01/2018 2dr Coupe 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I Absolutely Love my 2000 Echo! It is 18 years old. It is great in the snow and handle great on the road. Yes I had to replace tires, 2 batteries, and Radio ,but nothing major. I would be this car again tomorrow ! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

A great little car, grossly under rated. Geegadwah , 04/20/2020 2dr Coupe 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Great, reliable little car, lots of headroom, huge trunk, plenty of power, automatic transmission excellent, and, my favorite point, EASY to get in and out of.- very important to me! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse