Used 2018 Toyota Corolla SE Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Corolla
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,765
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,765
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,765
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,765
Torque128 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,765
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,765
Protection Packageyes
Body Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,765
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,765
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,765
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,765
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Cargo Toteyes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cupyes
All Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,765
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,765
leatherette/clothyes
Front head room38.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,765
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room43.9 in.
Rear leg room41.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,765
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Special Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,765
Length183.1 in.
Curb weight2860 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume110.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,765
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Crush Metallic
  • Galactic Aqua Mica
  • Slate Metallic
  • Falcon Gray Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Black Mixed Media Fabric, leatherette/cloth
  • Vivid Blue Mixed Fabric, leatherette/cloth
  • Orangezest Mixed Media Fabric, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,765
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/45R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,765
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,765
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
