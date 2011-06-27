Used 2015 Toyota Corolla Consumer Reviews
Solid, well built car
I purchased a new 2015 Toyota Corolla in June 2015. It is a pleasure to drive. I am 6'2" and I fit fine. The CVT takes some time to get accustomed to. I have had a Celica and two Tacomas. I had a Honda Prelude also. I considered Civic and test drove a similarly equipped one. I didn't like the Honda as much and the Corolla was $2000 or more less expensive. I recommend the 2015 Toyota Corolla. It's not a race car and it's not pretending to be one. It's fun to just take a drive or commute in. The one thing for taller drivers is the center armrest and left armrest are so low taller drivers like me have trouble getting the seat low enough to comfortably rest our arms. Yes, the seat moves up and down....about 2 or 3 inches. All said if the Honda had been cheaper I "might" have thought longer but probably would have made the same decision going with the Corolla. My last Toyota lasted 14 years and there was still nothing wrong with it. I expect this car will last me or future owners 15-25 years if maintained. 1 year update: I have now been driving the 2015 Corolla for just over a year. I love it. The only bad thing that has happened is a rock hit my hood and chipped a small piece of paint off. I got a bottle of Toyota "Super White" touch-up paint. You have to make sure the code matches your specific paint. It's not easy to apply. I ended up using a toothpick and getting a little bit from the brush after shaking it up. I filled the chip and all is well. It has held up for about 10 months. It seems like it didn't take much to chip the paint, but maybe it hit just right. Mine is "Super White" and when washed and a little spray wax it looks just like new. The paint overall seems to have held up fine in the first year in -10F to 110F temps. I have never had any trouble starting it or with any other component of the car. My only real disappointment with the car is the lack of power, but I knew that after test driving it. It's got enough for 95% of needs. It's not made for racing and again.....does not pretend to be. It's got the power it was made to have and it get's on the freeway and passes any time I want it to do so. It has done everything I have asked of the car. Whether I'm going 25MPH or 85MPH it rides fine. Wind noise is noticeable but not excessive at high speed. You just turn the radio up 3 notches and it cures that. They built the Corolla well and it shows. During winter I had snow up to 12" deep. The Corolla did VERY well in the snow and ice. The traction control does it's job very well. I turned it off just to see what it would be like without.....I can't believe we got around safely without it. I recall the days of front wheels drive cars in the snow with no TRAC. It was possible to get around but traction control makes it much easier. All said the first 13 months of ownership was wonderful. Also, insurance is inexpensive for me. I have been driving for almost 30 years (20 years professionally) and have never been in an accident that was my fault, so that might have something to do with insurance prices but not much. Insurance is inexpensive for Corollas if you have the right color and have a good driving record. 3 year update : I still have and love my 2015 Corolla. I got it new in June 2015. Now in July 2018 I just passed 8000 miles. No, that's not a typo. I have driven less than 3000 miles per year. I have had no issues with the car. The interior has only had 1 or 2 guests in 3 years and still appears and smells new. All the tech still works with current phone and accessories. It's a joy to drive. It's like a little go-cart with a Corolla frame put over it. The one issue I have noticed it a few paint chips on the front. It's "Super White" Toyota color and seems to chip rather easily for not many miles, but many of those miles were on freeways and there is always construction in my area. All in all. I can't think of any other downsides. It's not as comfortable as it probably could be, but I'm not average size, so can't hold that against it. Almost 4 year update : I got a “special service campaign” letter so Toyota could update the software on the CVT. I had it done. They gave me a 2018 Camry as a rental. It made me want to keep the rental, but my 2015 Corolla has only 8900 miles now and it’s like new. No complaints except the CVT transmission. It has bugged me over the years because of lack of torque and power. I wish I had a normal 4 speed (or a 6-8 speed like the Camry)
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Good little car
After two solid months, I am very pleased with my car. Does it have the best acceleration? No, but then again I'm a grown up and don't feel the need to screech tires, etc... As far as fuel mileage, it's rated at 37 mpg hwy but on a Thanksgiving trip from Shreveport, LA to Austin, San Antonio, and the Dallas/Ft Worth metroplex I averaged almost 38 mpg. That's including high traffic areas of those aforementioned cities. I commute 9 miles to work one way. I average 32 mpg during true combined hwy/city conditions. I can only assume other reviewers complaining about fuel efficiency have poor driving habits and are a little heavy on the accelerator.
2015 Corollary LE Plus fits the bill.
I needed a replacement for the 2013 prius c I had been leasing and when Toyota sent me an offer to end my lease early for another Toyota vehicle I decided it wouldn't hurt to just look. I had been doing research on the new Corolla as it comes with features my Prius C didn't have - fog lights, rear camera and heated mirrors - all important here in New England. Took an LE Plus for a test and was pleasantly surprised at the acceleration and handling. While it might not be a Mazda 3, having now put almost 4k miles on it including a 1500 mile trip mostly highway, I can't complain about my average of 44mpg combined. I'm not a lead foot but getting that kind of highway mileage when having to keep up with the flow of traffic I consider to be pretty good considering my Prius c only got 46-48 highway and my wife's full size prius gets about 53. It's not unusual to be able to get 50 on our country roads and state highways. For a larger person the comfort is good and there is plenty of interior room - even the back seats are comfortable. In what I was looking for regarding performance, reliability, comfort and trunk space with the added benefit of Toyota's always spectacular gas mileage I have no complaints. While it isn't the sporty car some want, has perhaps less room than for others and not all the fancy techno toys the rest may want - instead of excelling in any or all categories rather it performs well in most. An above average car that gives reliable and comfortable transportation at a reasonable price with exceptional mileage thrown in as a bonus. Maybe not the car for those with the most discriminating tastes - but for the rest of us just perhaps exactly what we were looking for - and that's how and why Toyota designed the Corolla the way they have.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Second Corolla
I bought my first Corolla in 2009 and was disappointed in the performance and stability when the weather was wet and windy. I traded it a year later for a different brand. Fast forward 5 years and I picked up a 2015 Corolla in May. The only thing I dislike about the car is the CVT transmission. I've had other cars with CVT's before; I understand how they work and why they're engineered that way. It's to maximize efficiency. I've learned it's more effective to strategically plan getting on a freeway instead of being able to jump on the gas and having the car take off. The fit and finish of my car is great. I got the Brown Sugar metallic with Ivory interior. The paint doesn't pop as much as I'd like it to, but that's probably because the dealership didn't have time to properly detail it before delivery. I arrived in the late afternoon and left (in my new car) after the dealership closed. Handling is typical economy car...light steering, not very precise but adequate. It's comfortable. I traded in a Lexus IS250 for my Corolla, and the Corolla is more comfortable. I have yet to see how it handles in wet weather, but it's larger and heavier than my 2009 so I expect it to be better. Overall, a solid car. I anticipate hanging on to it for many years. **Update** I've had the car for almost a year, and I still love it. Average MPG is rock solid at 34 combined city/highway. I've driven it in the rain and in generally bad weather and I'm very comfortable with how it handles. I had the opportunity to rent a Camry recently (someone hit my Corolla) and I like the Corolla more. Toyota nailed it...again. **Second update** Almost 2 years and 17,000+ miles in and the car is still a mileage champ. I have a year left on the lease and I'm debating whether to keep this one or maybe upgrade to a newer Camry. Definitely staying with Toyota.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
As Expected - Reliable Vehicle
Bought my 2015 Carolla, December 2015. I had not purchased a vehicle in 10 years. Was looking for something reliable, updated, fuel efficient, fun to drive and looked good. The Carolla has come a long way since its inception. The styling and design is 21st Century. It's comfortable, drives smooth and looks good. It has everything I wanted in a new car. Was also very pleased with the Dealership I went to and their staff, very helpful. Was able to get what I wanted for the price I wanted!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Corolla
Related Used 2015 Toyota Corolla info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019