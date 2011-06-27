Used 2005 Toyota Corolla Sedan Consumer Reviews

praticalowner , 01/24/2011

23 of 24 people found this review helpful

Understand this review is based 100% on the amount of money I paid for it in comparison to others cars at the time. Havening owned the Toyota Corolla LE Automatic for a little over 6 years now Im glad I bought it. This car is exactly what you would expect for about the 15.5k or so I got mine brand new. Im 511 barefoot, 220lb and I can make peace with the seating and steering orientation. The only negative thing about it is the fact thats its a little under powered for my tastes, but then again I have a 530 HP(give or take) truck I play in. Also a lot of people say that it makes a lot of road noise. Let me ask you a question, how often have you heard a 2800 lb or so car not make road noise??? I also have a 97 Continental that is just as every bit noisy when you put in on the firm ride setting. And the engine in a 4 banger, this one and about every other Ive driven does too. The fact on gas milage are this, the thing get about 95% of the rated 34/MPG highway (thats about 32/MPG) that the EPA says it should. And yes 34/MPG is the correct MPG for this model, the 06 is the one with the 40 or whatever mpg. I know because I saw it on the chemical back in February 05!!! Not to mention the fact if you multiply the 13.2 gallon tank buy 34 you get about 450 miles. I averaged about 390~420 miles to a tank on the highway so thats all the confirmation I ever needed. I will admit the city mileage took a pretty steep nose dive to around the 25-27/MPG mark. It seemed to fluctuate from 290/tank to 320/tank. Then again the way Im used to driving my truck that probably has a lot to do with it LOL!!! IT does not get stuck easy with good all terrain tires (trust me Ive got it stuck doing dumb stuff in it). The paint job is a little iffy on the lower parts of the unibody, but overall its very smooth and even with the clear coat. The fold-down seats, dont fold all the way down per say, but it makes plenty of room for an 8 Christmas tree or a few 10 foot fly rods. If you really REALLy want to decide for yourself if this is a car worth buying, see if you can work a deal out somehow to drive one around for a weekend. I test drove several cars several times before I chose this one, it was the right price for what I was getting. I did not buy this car because it was the car for me I bought it as a practical, reliable to way get to around and not completely bite it at the pump. I mean why do you think I got in in automatic???