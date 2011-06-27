  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Corolla
  4. Used 2001 Toyota Corolla
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2001 Toyota Corolla Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Corolla
5(52%)4(32%)3(13%)2(2%)1(1%)
4.3
102 reviews
Write a review
See all Corollas for sale
List Price
$2,550
Used Corolla for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...21

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Ideal City Car

mrenz83, 05/19/2014
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

I live in NYC, and find this vehicle to be the ideal city car. The combination of excellent reliability, compact-size and great maneuverability make this car a winner. Between the horrible pothole ridden roads, stop and go traffic, excessive idling, and near-constant sudden breaking and my aggressive driving -- this car takes a beating, However, in spite of the abuse, my Corolla starts up every time - and continues to run stronger than ever. I currently have 140k on the car, and even with the abuse it takes from city driving fully expect it to last another 100k. I average about 6k miles driver a year, so I anticipate driving this car for the next 10+ years.

Report Abuse

Good Choice

Beth, 01/05/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

My Toyota Corolla is a reliable, fun to drive vehicle. It is easy to maneuver, holds to the road, gets good gas mileage, and maintenance has been minimum.

Report Abuse

A couple of hundred miles without gas!

gsschro2, 05/29/2011
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

My fiance noticed the low engine light on the car last week and had me check it. The car had less than a quart left when I changed the oil. She drove for a week before telling me so that is around 200-300 miles. Toyota quality is amazing. I cannot believe that the engine did not blow up! The rest of the car is boring but I like the car now for its toughness!

Report Abuse

Great Value, Reliable

a9zn, 08/30/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Got this car used in 2002 & have been putting 1k mi per month on it. Gets me from point A to B w/o any hassle. Easy on the gas & my wallet. Very economical to maintain it.

Report Abuse

Best Car I ever owned!

eeyore54, 07/01/2011
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

I bought this car when it had 23.000, now it has 230.000 on it and the only thing went wrong with it is I had to replace the power window motor on the drivers side after 10 yrs..

Report Abuse
12345...21
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Corollas for sale

Related Used 2001 Toyota Corolla info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles