Used 2001 Toyota Corolla Consumer Reviews

Ideal City Car mrenz83 , 05/19/2014 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I live in NYC, and find this vehicle to be the ideal city car. The combination of excellent reliability, compact-size and great maneuverability make this car a winner. Between the horrible pothole ridden roads, stop and go traffic, excessive idling, and near-constant sudden breaking and my aggressive driving -- this car takes a beating, However, in spite of the abuse, my Corolla starts up every time - and continues to run stronger than ever. I currently have 140k on the car, and even with the abuse it takes from city driving fully expect it to last another 100k. I average about 6k miles driver a year, so I anticipate driving this car for the next 10+ years. Report Abuse

Good Choice Beth , 01/05/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful My Toyota Corolla is a reliable, fun to drive vehicle. It is easy to maneuver, holds to the road, gets good gas mileage, and maintenance has been minimum. Report Abuse

A couple of hundred miles without gas! gsschro2 , 05/29/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My fiance noticed the low engine light on the car last week and had me check it. The car had less than a quart left when I changed the oil. She drove for a week before telling me so that is around 200-300 miles. Toyota quality is amazing. I cannot believe that the engine did not blow up! The rest of the car is boring but I like the car now for its toughness! Report Abuse

Great Value, Reliable a9zn , 08/30/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Got this car used in 2002 & have been putting 1k mi per month on it. Gets me from point A to B w/o any hassle. Easy on the gas & my wallet. Very economical to maintain it. Report Abuse