Used 2000 Toyota Corolla Consumer Reviews
My 2000 Corolla still kicking butt at 151,000 miles
I just bought this car recently from a Ford dealership of all places(haha!) for 4,300 and although that price may be high, I didn't leave the lot with the car until I comfortable that it was in great running condition. And it was, and still is. Stupid check engine light was on when I bought it, but ignored it. Had autozone check it,P0171 bank 1 fuel mixture too lean(rough idle is all I noticed). So I bought 2 new bosch o2 sensors(pre and post catalytic), a bosch fuel pump, 2 rear Monroe econo matic quik struts, new bosch spark plugs, stp air filter, oil change(bosch oil filter), didn't need anyone of these parts but I got them anyways. Runs perfect, not a single problem. MY FAVORITE CAR.
It is a great reliable car
I had it for six years and had only one problem with it. One of the the automatic window stopped working, but repair was unexpensive. The car in general is very reliable. While having it, I didn't care too much about gas prices going up because it is an economy car. I recommend this car.
Now this is a Toyota
I got this car used from my cousin. It had been in two different accidents and was still going strong. This model of Toyota could not be killed. Everything worked, motor sang like a sewing machine and looked very neat and clean. The only thing I didn't like was the size of the inside.
It Just Won't Die
We've used this car as a daily commuter and grocery getter for over seven years and it still hangs tough. The check engine light stays on for no reason that the mechanic can find, but it still runs well. One day we'll move up to something more modern, but for basic, economical transportation it will still be running around town when today's Dodge Calibers and Nissan Versas are toast. Those who survive the apocalypse will be driving Corollas.
Great Car Great Value
I'm a college student with a very limited budget so I needed something reliable and at a good price. Since my summer job requires about 800 miles of driving a month in my own car and I drive the 200 miles to see my fiance as much as possible fuel economy was important. Therefore I went with the Corolla. It has been a GREAT decision. With about 28 mpg in the city I was making a decent amount on my gas check. Have had no mechanical problems and previous owner showed me his maintenance record with no abnormal maintenance. It only has a 4 cylinder engine but because of its small size it picks up great. Granted I was used to driving a 97 Chevy Astro and a 92 Pontiac transport but this is sweet!
Sponsored cars related to the Corolla
Related Used 2000 Toyota Corolla info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2004
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2018
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2014
- Used Nissan Altima 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2014
- Used Volvo XC60 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2014
- Used GMC Terrain 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2019 Tacoma
- Toyota Highlander 2019
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 GR Supra
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019