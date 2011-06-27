Used 1999 Toyota Corolla Consumer Reviews

MtnRoad , 03/08/2016 LE 4dr Sedan

17 of 18 people found this review helpful

I purchased a used 1999 Toyota Corolla LE with a 1.8L 4spd automatic trans w/ OD in 2014 with approx 150,000 miles on it. It had been well taken care of by the previous owner, and I continued the same maintenance with regular oil changes, etc. I took it to Riverview Toyota in Mesa, AZ for my regular maintenance and they never fleeced me or recommended anything other than the oil changes and other regular maintenance. The brake pads were kind of making a slow grind and I took it into Riverview and they were honest and told me the previous owner didn't install ceramic brake pads (at a non Toyota shop) and the grind was nothing, don't worry about it they said keep driving it and ignore the non-ceramic brake pad sound (they could have lied and charged me for new brakes but they didn't). I only mention the dealership because the honest service I got from the manufacturer was half the experience of owning this car. THIS MODEL IS BULLET PROOF!!! It ran perfectly, was quick in city and highway driving, and had a smooth ride, and the seats were pretty comfortable and like new. The engine uses a timing chain so no need to worry about timing belts coming apart and causing damage. As you know, timing chains typically outlast the life of a car. I never had any problems with a/c, power windows, locks, or other stuff either. The trunk is pretty spacious and the rear seats fold down to extend the cargo capacity with a opening to the trunk. This is the little car that keeps going and going. I just sold it to a neighbor with 180k on it and he loves it too. If there was anything I could complain about it would be the low profile and it is hard to get in and out for larger / taller people. Rock chips on the front were pretty bad and it appears the paint doesn't hold up well over the years but my car was white so it didn't look bad at all. I put a cheap $30 "pleather" bra on the front and it looked pretty good. If you want a reliable car that will start every time, this is the car. I would drive this car to Alaska and back, no problem. Gas mileage in this car is awesome too. I would buy another one, and recommend this car to anyone. UPDATE: I sold this car to my neighbor who is still driving it...happily. He says its the most reliable car in his family.