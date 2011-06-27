  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Corolla
  4. Used 1997 Toyota Corolla
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Toyota Corolla Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Corolla
Overview
See Corolla Inventory
See Corolla Inventory
See Corolla Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG292928
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/32 mpg26/32 mpg25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/422.4 mi.343.2/422.4 mi.330.0/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG292928
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque105 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm105 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm117 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.8 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 5600 rpm100 hp @ 5600 rpm105 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.38.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.37.1 in.37.1 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.33.0 in.33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Measurements
Length172.0 in.172.0 in.172.0 in.
Curb weight2337 lbs.2337 lbs.2337 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.7 cu.ft.12.7 cu.ft.12.7 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Wheel base97.0 in.97.0 in.97.0 in.
Width66.3 in.66.3 in.66.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Dark Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Green Metallic
  • Satin Black Metallic
  • Super Red
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Super White
  • Misty Plum Pearl Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
  • Satin Black Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Super Red
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Super White
  • Green Metallic
  • Dark Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Misty Plum Pearl Metallic
  • Misty Plum Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Satin Black Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Super White
  • Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Super Red
See Corolla InventorySee Corolla InventorySee Corolla Inventory

Related Used 1997 Toyota Corolla info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles