  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Celica
  4. Used 2002 Toyota Celica
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Toyota Celica Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Celica
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,085
See Celica Inventory
Starting MSRP
$17,885
See Celica Inventory
Starting MSRP
$22,255
See Celica Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG272823
Total Seating444
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,085
Starting MSRP
$17,885
Starting MSRP
$22,255
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,085
Starting MSRP
$17,885
Starting MSRP
$22,255
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/30 mpg25/32 mpg20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/435.0 mi.362.5/464.0 mi.290.0/391.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG272823
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedPremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,085
Starting MSRP
$17,885
Starting MSRP
$22,255
Torque126 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm126 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm130 lb-ft @ 6800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6400 rpm140 hp @ 6400 rpm180 hp @ 7600 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,085
Starting MSRP
$17,885
Starting MSRP
$22,255
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesno
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,085
Starting MSRP
$17,885
Starting MSRP
$22,255
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
8 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,085
Starting MSRP
$17,885
Starting MSRP
$22,255
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
cruise controlnonoyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
retained accessory powernonoyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
leather trim on shift knobnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,085
Starting MSRP
$17,885
Starting MSRP
$22,255
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
power door locksnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,085
Starting MSRP
$17,885
Starting MSRP
$22,255
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,085
Starting MSRP
$17,885
Starting MSRP
$22,255
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
sport front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room52.6 in.52.6 in.52.6 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.43.6 in.43.6 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.51.3 in.51.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
clothyesyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,085
Starting MSRP
$17,885
Starting MSRP
$22,255
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room35 in.35 in.35 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.46.8 in.46.8 in.
Rear leg room27 in.27 in.27 in.
Rear shoulder room50.6 in.50.6 in.50.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,085
Starting MSRP
$17,885
Starting MSRP
$22,255
Front track58.6 in.58.6 in.58.6 in.
Curb weight2425 lbs.2460 lbs.2580 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.12.9 cu.ft.12.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd..32 cd..32 cd.
Length170.5 in.170.5 in.170.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.5.5 in.5.5 in.
Height51.4 in.51.4 in.51.4 in.
EPA interior volume91.2 cu.ft.91.2 cu.ft.91.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.102.4 in.102.4 in.
Width68.3 in.68.3 in.68.3 in.
Rear track58.2 in.58.2 in.58.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,085
Starting MSRP
$17,885
Starting MSRP
$22,255
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Absolutely Red
  • Carbon Blue
  • Black
  • Spectra Blue Mica
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Super White
  • Absolutely Red
  • Carbon Blue
  • Black
  • Spectra Blue Mica
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Super White
  • Absolutely Red
  • Carbon Blue
  • Black
  • Spectra Blue Mica
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Silver
  • Black/Red
  • Blue
  • Black/Blue
  • Black
  • Red
  • Black/Silver
  • Silver
  • Blue
  • Black
  • Red
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,085
Starting MSRP
$17,885
Starting MSRP
$22,255
P195/60R15 tiresyesyesno
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesyesno
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesno
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
P205/55R15 tiresnonoyes
alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,085
Starting MSRP
$17,885
Starting MSRP
$22,255
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,085
Starting MSRP
$17,885
Starting MSRP
$22,255
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Celica InventorySee Celica InventorySee Celica Inventory

Related Used 2002 Toyota Celica info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles