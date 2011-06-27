  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Celica
  4. Used 1996 Toyota Celica
  5. Used 1996 Toyota Celica Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1996 Toyota Celica Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Celica
5(89%)4(11%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
9 reviews
Write a review
See all Celicas for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,504 - $3,499
Used Celica for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Favorite Car!

Vanessa H, 10/19/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

It took me a while to find the exact car I wanted...and it was completely worth the wait! This was the best car I EVER had! We've been together for 7- 8 years and it's still in EXCELLENT condition!

Report Abuse

A+ All the way!!!

Lipweb, 10/29/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Since day one this vehicle has been a blast to drive. It rides tight and performs great, although a few minor adds like exhaust and an air intake will go along way - power wise. I've had nothing but comments on my car and everyone I take for a ride in it almost instantly wants one. I owned a Z-28 t-top Camaro before my Celica and now own a newer convertible Camaro pushing over 300HP as well as an Eclipse GT pushing over 240HP and my favorite of the 3 is still the 4 cylinder Celica GT.

Report Abuse

The most fun car I've owned

Clare Kline, 09/16/2017
ST 25th Anniversary 2dr Hatchback
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Being a stick shift, traffic is not fun, but for the open country I drive, the car is really great. Very fuel efficient, minimal maintenance needed, and corners perfect.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Reliable, fun to drive car

Pat, 05/22/2002
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I never had any problem with this car, but I take care of it regularly, 3K oil change, 15K, 30K, 45K, 60K maintenance, I changed timing belt around 72K. I never spent a penny repair this car actually.

Report Abuse

Owner Of Car Six Years!

JTODUH, 09/23/2007
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used from a dealership at 40k mileage. I have never really had any problems with this car. Only problem I have is it is super slow. Other than that the car is wonderful to have. Great for a young teen who doesn't have a lot of money to spend on a new car.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Celicas for sale

Related Used 1996 Toyota Celica Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles