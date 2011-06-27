Used 1996 Toyota Celica Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Favorite Car! Vanessa H , 10/19/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful It took me a while to find the exact car I wanted...and it was completely worth the wait! This was the best car I EVER had! We've been together for 7- 8 years and it's still in EXCELLENT condition! Report Abuse

A+ All the way!!! Lipweb , 10/29/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Since day one this vehicle has been a blast to drive. It rides tight and performs great, although a few minor adds like exhaust and an air intake will go along way - power wise. I've had nothing but comments on my car and everyone I take for a ride in it almost instantly wants one. I owned a Z-28 t-top Camaro before my Celica and now own a newer convertible Camaro pushing over 300HP as well as an Eclipse GT pushing over 240HP and my favorite of the 3 is still the 4 cylinder Celica GT.

The most fun car I've owned Clare Kline , 09/16/2017 ST 25th Anniversary 2dr Hatchback 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Being a stick shift, traffic is not fun, but for the open country I drive, the car is really great. Very fuel efficient, minimal maintenance needed, and corners perfect. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Reliable, fun to drive car Pat , 05/22/2002 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I never had any problem with this car, but I take care of it regularly, 3K oil change, 15K, 30K, 45K, 60K maintenance, I changed timing belt around 72K. I never spent a penny repair this car actually.