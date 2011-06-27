Used 1995 Toyota Celica Hatchback Consumer Reviews
1995 GT
Just got her today, but I can tell it is love already. THis one reminds me of my 85 MR2 of days past. From the moment I test drove it you could feel the Toyota quality. Love the short throw shift and the speed / ease of the clutch pedal. And for what some call a bug eye front end others just call HOT!
My baby is good to me
My car, people still look at it and ask if it's new. I say no it's a 95' they can't believe it. It's a WONDERFUL car and I give it two thumbs up. ot to mention it is a sports car
Beautiful Car
If only the 1994-1999 Celica GT Liftback had a bit more power it would be perfect! 4 wheel disc brakes, great handling, beautiful styling that still turns heads, nice interior, solid feel & constuction, incredibly reliable. Driven hard daily, 170000 and counting through Canadian winters without a single little problem.
Celica GT
I have had over 7 years of trouble free driving, inexpensive to maintain, fun to drive - just enough performance with a 5 speed, suprisingly carries alot, used it to many times
The best car of the past 10 years
I have not found a vehicle more amazing or more reliable as a Toyota. The 94-99 Celica is the best portrayal of a wonderful design and terrific automobile. I have never enjoyed a drive or a feeling of being behind the wheel of such a great gift from God as this car. In one word, awesome.
Sponsored cars related to the Celica
Related Used 1995 Toyota Celica Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner