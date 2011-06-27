  1. Home
Used 1995 Toyota Celica Hatchback Consumer Reviews

1995 GT

Bennwaa, 04/17/2002
Just got her today, but I can tell it is love already. THis one reminds me of my 85 MR2 of days past. From the moment I test drove it you could feel the Toyota quality. Love the short throw shift and the speed / ease of the clutch pedal. And for what some call a bug eye front end others just call HOT!

My baby is good to me

Amandangwen, 07/26/2002
My car, people still look at it and ask if it's new. I say no it's a 95' they can't believe it. It's a WONDERFUL car and I give it two thumbs up. ot to mention it is a sports car

Beautiful Car

Berty, 08/08/2002
If only the 1994-1999 Celica GT Liftback had a bit more power it would be perfect! 4 wheel disc brakes, great handling, beautiful styling that still turns heads, nice interior, solid feel & constuction, incredibly reliable. Driven hard daily, 170000 and counting through Canadian winters without a single little problem.

Celica GT

Joe O, 11/19/2002
I have had over 7 years of trouble free driving, inexpensive to maintain, fun to drive - just enough performance with a 5 speed, suprisingly carries alot, used it to many times

The best car of the past 10 years

jkbagwell, 08/21/2003
I have not found a vehicle more amazing or more reliable as a Toyota. The 94-99 Celica is the best portrayal of a wonderful design and terrific automobile. I have never enjoyed a drive or a feeling of being behind the wheel of such a great gift from God as this car. In one word, awesome.

