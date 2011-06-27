Used 1995 Toyota Celica Hatchback Consumer Reviews

1995 GT Bennwaa , 04/17/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Just got her today, but I can tell it is love already. THis one reminds me of my 85 MR2 of days past. From the moment I test drove it you could feel the Toyota quality. Love the short throw shift and the speed / ease of the clutch pedal. And for what some call a bug eye front end others just call HOT! Report Abuse

My baby is good to me Amandangwen , 07/26/2002 My car, people still look at it and ask if it's new. I say no it's a 95' they can't believe it. It's a WONDERFUL car and I give it two thumbs up. ot to mention it is a sports car

Beautiful Car Berty , 08/08/2002 If only the 1994-1999 Celica GT Liftback had a bit more power it would be perfect! 4 wheel disc brakes, great handling, beautiful styling that still turns heads, nice interior, solid feel & constuction, incredibly reliable. Driven hard daily, 170000 and counting through Canadian winters without a single little problem.

Celica GT Joe O , 11/19/2002 I have had over 7 years of trouble free driving, inexpensive to maintain, fun to drive - just enough performance with a 5 speed, suprisingly carries alot, used it to many times