2021 Toyota Camry Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Camry
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,585
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG3229
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,585
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,585
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/39 mpg25/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.4/616.2 mi.360.0/489.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.14.4 gal.
Combined MPG3229
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,585
Torque184 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm182 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower203 hp @ 6600 rpm202 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.39.3 ft.
Valves1616
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,585
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Rear fixed headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
LED headlampyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,585
Cold Weather Packageyesno
Audio Packageyesno
Convenience Packageyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,585
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
USB with external media controlyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
6 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,585
Air conditioningyesno
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
rear view camerayesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyes
adaptive cruise controlyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
Climate controlnoyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelnoyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,585
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,585
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,585
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.55.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyes
clothyesno
leatherette/clothnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,585
Rear head room38.0 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.54.7 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.55.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
folding center armrestyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,585
Power Tilt/Slide Moonroofyesno
Special Coloryesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,585
Length192.1 in.192.7 in.
Curb weight3310 lbs.3530 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.15.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.5.7 in.
Height56.9 in.57.1 in.
EPA interior volume115.5 cu.ft.115.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.2 in.111.2 in.
Width72.4 in.72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,585
Exterior Colors
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Blueprint
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Galactic Aqua Mica
  • Super White
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Macadamia, cloth
  • Ash, cloth
  • Black, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,585
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
P215/55R17 tiresyesno
temporary spare tireyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesno
All season tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesno
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyes
P235/45R18 tiresnoyes
painted alloy wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,585
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,585
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.2 yr./ unlimited mi.

