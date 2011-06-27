  1. Home
2020 Toyota Camry Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(49%)4(18%)3(18%)2(9%)1(6%)
3.9
33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Most comfortable for long distance driving

Collector1924, 11/15/2019
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
89 of 99 people found this review helpful

Toyota made this vehicle a real pleasure to drive. That was very important to me as I do a lot if cross country driving. My previous car a Sonata limited had more features, but was tedious to drive due to it constantly requiring small steering adjustments.. the Camry stays right where you want it and also gives a much smoother ride over bumpy roads...

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
The XLE is like stepping into a spaceship cockpit

gmk2311, 01/18/2020
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
43 of 48 people found this review helpful

We were stepping up from a 2003 Camry LE with 136k mi that was starting to need repairs. We originally tried for a '16 or '17 non smoker just to keep our coveted ignition key, but prices were so ridiculous it made as much sense to just go with new. The NASCAR styling has had to grow on us for a few years, but we're even starting to appreciate that. Also, we discovered contrary to some reviews I had read, there is NO stop/start on the Camry... EVER so far. It was a tough pill to swallow to even give it a test drive based on the RUMORS of stop/start and so many other Big Brother automated aspects of the newer models. So, Jan 2, when we finally gave in to test drive a new '20 we were also disappointed at the lack of V6s. But, the new 203HP 4 cyl motor with 8spd trans really surprised us, especially with the MPG. We were UNimpressed with the SE pkg. About 3grand for paddle shifters, a spoiler and dual exhaust?? My GF (and I) would rather put that money into option upgrades. Although I consider myself a driving enthusiast I had to admit the SE was a truly weak package compared to the XLE, plus I'm not a fan of paddle shifters no matter what Jason Statham says. The XLE still had a nice wheel and tire upgrade and plenty of added conveniences like heated seats, plus leather (not really a preference, but nice) and garage door opener. The car is comfortable, it handles well. It's a nice ride but also responsive. My main complaint, which I am sure applies across the entire line, is the TERRIBLE turning radius. It's terrible trying to park. My Chrysler 200 Ltd uses about 20% less space. Maybe that's part of a Nascar design? Also the sunglass compartment seems so cheap, I fear it may just disintegrate. All the digital goodies and busy buttons are quite a learning curve but thank goodness most of the nanny features Can be disabled. The cruise control radar in particular was a puzzle. Owners manual has very convoluted instructions. Basically... Hold the ON button for 3 seconds to disable radar. Why couldn't they just say that? The trunk seems smaller than the 2003, and the opening is definitely smaller, but the folding seats are a great feature, I can even haul a twin size mattress in it! It seems insane that you must have a latest iPhone or Android PHONE to REMOTE start your car!? That's a pretty worthless implementation of a feature that just lives on my Chrysler's key fob WHERE IT SHOULD BE. After your 3 free months of wifi, I doubt it even works unless you pay a monthly fee. Their GPS implementation is about the same, worthless. Just go buy a TomTom. But overall we do really like and enjoy the car because those features are not something we needed anyway. The 4cyl is adequate and smooth IMO. Sport mode really helps. However, the V6 is a bit overpowered and should come with the AWD standard. Update: The headlights on this car are amazing! Super bright and right on point. I would definitely recommend the car. It is also nice that it is manufactured mainly in the USA. Happy motoring.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
That BOD

Illy, 12/11/2019
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
30 of 36 people found this review helpful

Loving the body on the new Camry so sporty and luxe. I just wish the inside paneling wasn’t so plastic and that the media system wasn’t that black iridescent plastic that catches every piece of dust and fingerprint.

2020 Camry TRD is Super Super Bad

Robert Cribb, 11/16/2019
TRD 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
37 of 47 people found this review helpful

I bought a New 2020 Camry TRD it's Looks is Fabulous! It is a Beast its Power is out of this world. It's ride is so so Smooth. It has a Sound that just says hit me with your Best Shot!!! I truly love it so much. I do wish that Toyota would have put a CD Player in this New TRD Model Car this year. If possible maybe next year please add a CD Player, Power Passenger Seat, and Heated Mirror's with turn signals on them Please. Overall a Very Very Bad Looking Machine Built For Speed and A Very Outstanding Addition to Toyota's family of new cars. Go Toyota.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
It's okay but nothing special

Ponchoman35, 11/12/2019
LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
42 of 54 people found this review helpful

The best part of this car is the upgraded handling which was subpar on the previous model years. The 2.5 engines seems louder than before and the new 8 speed transmission sometimes thumps and hesitates. The trunk also seems a little smaller and this car feels like i'm sitting on the ground lower than before.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
