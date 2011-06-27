2020 Toyota Camry Sedan Consumer Reviews

gmk2311 , 01/18/2020 XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)

We were stepping up from a 2003 Camry LE with 136k mi that was starting to need repairs. We originally tried for a '16 or '17 non smoker just to keep our coveted ignition key, but prices were so ridiculous it made as much sense to just go with new. The NASCAR styling has had to grow on us for a few years, but we're even starting to appreciate that. Also, we discovered contrary to some reviews I had read, there is NO stop/start on the Camry... EVER so far. It was a tough pill to swallow to even give it a test drive based on the RUMORS of stop/start and so many other Big Brother automated aspects of the newer models. So, Jan 2, when we finally gave in to test drive a new '20 we were also disappointed at the lack of V6s. But, the new 203HP 4 cyl motor with 8spd trans really surprised us, especially with the MPG. We were UNimpressed with the SE pkg. About 3grand for paddle shifters, a spoiler and dual exhaust?? My GF (and I) would rather put that money into option upgrades. Although I consider myself a driving enthusiast I had to admit the SE was a truly weak package compared to the XLE, plus I'm not a fan of paddle shifters no matter what Jason Statham says. The XLE still had a nice wheel and tire upgrade and plenty of added conveniences like heated seats, plus leather (not really a preference, but nice) and garage door opener. The car is comfortable, it handles well. It's a nice ride but also responsive. My main complaint, which I am sure applies across the entire line, is the TERRIBLE turning radius. It's terrible trying to park. My Chrysler 200 Ltd uses about 20% less space. Maybe that's part of a Nascar design? Also the sunglass compartment seems so cheap, I fear it may just disintegrate. All the digital goodies and busy buttons are quite a learning curve but thank goodness most of the nanny features Can be disabled. The cruise control radar in particular was a puzzle. Owners manual has very convoluted instructions. Basically... Hold the ON button for 3 seconds to disable radar. Why couldn't they just say that? The trunk seems smaller than the 2003, and the opening is definitely smaller, but the folding seats are a great feature, I can even haul a twin size mattress in it! It seems insane that you must have a latest iPhone or Android PHONE to REMOTE start your car!? That's a pretty worthless implementation of a feature that just lives on my Chrysler's key fob WHERE IT SHOULD BE. After your 3 free months of wifi, I doubt it even works unless you pay a monthly fee. Their GPS implementation is about the same, worthless. Just go buy a TomTom. But overall we do really like and enjoy the car because those features are not something we needed anyway. The 4cyl is adequate and smooth IMO. Sport mode really helps. However, the V6 is a bit overpowered and should come with the AWD standard. Update: The headlights on this car are amazing! Super bright and right on point. I would definitely recommend the car. It is also nice that it is manufactured mainly in the USA. Happy motoring.