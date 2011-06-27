2019 Toyota Camry Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Camry Sedan
XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$33,587*
Total Cash Price
$25,653
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,111*
Total Cash Price
$34,456
XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$46,428*
Total Cash Price
$35,462
LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,441*
Total Cash Price
$34,707
L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$34,245*
Total Cash Price
$26,156
XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,746*
Total Cash Price
$36,468
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$32,928*
Total Cash Price
$25,150
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Camry Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$770
|$797
|$825
|$854
|$883
|$4,129
|Maintenance
|$60
|$534
|$482
|$998
|$1,705
|$3,780
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$109
|$264
|$386
|$759
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,072
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,239
|Financing
|$1,380
|$1,109
|$822
|$513
|$186
|$4,010
|Depreciation
|$6,049
|$2,005
|$1,897
|$2,227
|$2,108
|$14,286
|Fuel
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,345
|$5,531
|$5,254
|$6,005
|$6,452
|$33,587
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Camry Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,070
|$1,108
|$1,147
|$1,186
|$5,546
|Maintenance
|$81
|$718
|$648
|$1,340
|$2,291
|$5,077
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$147
|$355
|$518
|$1,019
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,440
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,665
|Financing
|$1,854
|$1,489
|$1,104
|$689
|$249
|$5,385
|Depreciation
|$8,124
|$2,693
|$2,548
|$2,991
|$2,832
|$19,188
|Fuel
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$7,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,895
|$7,430
|$7,057
|$8,065
|$8,665
|$45,111
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Camry Sedan XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,101
|$1,141
|$1,180
|$1,221
|$5,708
|Maintenance
|$83
|$739
|$667
|$1,379
|$2,358
|$5,225
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$365
|$533
|$1,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,482
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,713
|Financing
|$1,908
|$1,533
|$1,136
|$709
|$257
|$5,543
|Depreciation
|$8,361
|$2,772
|$2,623
|$3,078
|$2,914
|$19,748
|Fuel
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$7,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,300
|$7,646
|$7,263
|$8,301
|$8,918
|$46,428
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Camry Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,042
|$1,078
|$1,116
|$1,155
|$1,195
|$5,586
|Maintenance
|$81
|$723
|$653
|$1,350
|$2,307
|$5,114
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$148
|$357
|$522
|$1,027
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,450
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,677
|Financing
|$1,867
|$1,500
|$1,112
|$694
|$251
|$5,425
|Depreciation
|$8,183
|$2,713
|$2,567
|$3,013
|$2,852
|$19,328
|Fuel
|$1,372
|$1,413
|$1,456
|$1,499
|$1,544
|$7,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,996
|$7,484
|$7,108
|$8,124
|$8,729
|$45,441
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Camry Sedan L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$785
|$812
|$841
|$870
|$901
|$4,210
|Maintenance
|$61
|$545
|$492
|$1,017
|$1,739
|$3,854
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$111
|$269
|$393
|$774
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,093
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,264
|Financing
|$1,407
|$1,130
|$838
|$523
|$189
|$4,088
|Depreciation
|$6,167
|$2,045
|$1,934
|$2,270
|$2,150
|$14,566
|Fuel
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,164
|$5,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,548
|$5,640
|$5,357
|$6,122
|$6,578
|$34,245
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Camry Sedan XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,095
|$1,132
|$1,173
|$1,214
|$1,256
|$5,870
|Maintenance
|$86
|$760
|$686
|$1,418
|$2,424
|$5,374
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$155
|$376
|$548
|$1,079
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,524
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,762
|Financing
|$1,962
|$1,576
|$1,169
|$729
|$264
|$5,700
|Depreciation
|$8,599
|$2,851
|$2,697
|$3,165
|$2,997
|$20,309
|Fuel
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$1,530
|$1,575
|$1,623
|$7,653
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,706
|$7,863
|$7,469
|$8,536
|$9,171
|$47,746
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Camry Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$755
|$781
|$809
|$837
|$866
|$4,048
|Maintenance
|$59
|$524
|$473
|$978
|$1,672
|$3,706
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,051
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,215
|Financing
|$1,353
|$1,087
|$806
|$503
|$182
|$3,931
|Depreciation
|$5,930
|$1,966
|$1,860
|$2,183
|$2,067
|$14,006
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,142
|$5,423
|$5,151
|$5,887
|$6,325
|$32,928
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Camry
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Toyota Camry in Virginia is:not available
