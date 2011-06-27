Used 2015 Toyota Camry Sedan Consumer Reviews
You get what you pay for!
I purchased the 2015 XLE V6 fully loaded with the technology package. Lots of features to discuss. Performance: Acceleration is strong - this car has LOTS of get up and go! The V6 will not let you down. Just be sure to realize that when you're in the higher gears and drop the pedal, there will be a hesitation as the RPM increase in the engine is translated to the drive train. Speaking of the drivetrain, shifting from gear to gear is very much a non-event - barely noticeable. Dropping it into "manual" shift mode gives you some control over performance, but the car will still shift for you if you're exceeding limits. Steering is softer than I'm used to (previous car was '02 Honda Accord). The electric steering is very lightweight and allows some slop in handling, as a result road handling is lessened a bit. Body sway is noticeable on highway entrance ramps. Braking requires more pressure than the Accord. Comfort: All aspects are deemed "OK." Front seats are stiff - not sure yet how they'll be on long road trips. Back seat has plenty of legroom and supportive seating makes the ride comfortable. Exterior noise is minimal, and for the first 1500 miles there have not been any noticeable vibrations (knock on wood). Entering and exiting the car is easy as the doors swing wide open. Careful review of the backseat entrance should be made by anyone with limited mobility. Longer legs will need to be picked up before swinging them out in order to egress the vehicle. Interior: Instrumentation, controls, and design of the interior all get top marks. The car looks like a luxury car! That having been said, the weak spot on this car is the storage. Trunk size is sufficient, but interior storage is limited at best. Coming from an Accord where there was literally storage everywhere you turn, the Camry is sorely lacking in this realm. You get a panel console that doubles as a charging bay, the glove box is pretty much worthless for anything but the owners manuals, and the door storage bins will hold nothing bigger than a small umbrella. The armrest console in the middle is nothing but one big bin. In essence, if you have small cables (phone charging cables), small objects (I carry pens, chewing gum, and my daughter's hair accessories), or other items know that they'll end up in the big console without any sort of organization. To find them while driving down the road is nearly impossible, so you either have to plan ahead or just wait until you hit a stop light. As for the quality of materials, the leather used in the seating is fine, but the materials used for the ceiling panel is cheap. The doors are part leather and part hard plastic. Previous Toyota ownership shows that extreme care must be taken with the hard plastic as it scratches easily. Those scratches are permanent and will not come out no matter what you do. For a $30k+ car, I would think that Toyota could afford to finish the doors in leather and provide a better ceiling. Safety: Luckily, I haven't had to test out the safety features yet, but from what I can see they will perform as expected. The LED headlights are OUTSTANDING! Vision at night, even rainy nights, is perfect. The LED daytime running lights are bright enough to be seen in the sunniest of days, and on rainy nights help ward off the road glare of oncoming traffic. As mentioned above, I have the technology package on my car which includes the blind spot monitor, lane departure warning, pre-collision alarm system, and adaptive cruise control. The blind spot monitor and lane departure warning work perfectly, the later beeping softly when you get close to leaving the lane without a signal. I have noticed that it will occasionally warn of lane departure when the road markings suddenly end. The pre-collision does work. If you're accelerating when the person ahead of you is braking, the car starts braking and the beeping starts. Obviously, this is useful but it could be a real pain in the rear if you accelerate to change lanes when the car in front of you is slowing down. I have only tried the ACC once and it seems to work well. Technology: The head unit is relatively intuitive to use. Touch screens dominate the interaction between driver and unit. Aside from AM/FM/CD Player options, the unit allows for satellite radio, Bluetooth input from cellphone/music player, USB flash memory, and "Aux" in options. The Entune apps allow for use of cell phone data to play Pandora, IHeartRadio, Slacker Radio, as well as Facebook Places, OpenTable, and MovieTickets. You can also check weather maps and forecasts, review sports scores, check your stocks, and locate the nearest or lowest price gas station. Be aware that use of all of the Entune apps requires use of cell phone data so either have a large data package with your cell phone provider or limit your use of the Entune apps. I was able to change the greeting picture to something more meaningful to me than the Toyota logo,
2015 toyota camry le
purchased new in December 2015. Car is the base model LE in attitude black with the Black tinted windows. Car is roomy and super comfy. The ride is very smooth and quiet. The 2.5 liter is strong but certainly not fast. It is quiet and we have averaged about 29 mpg. The base entune audio is more than adequate but do miss the low end sound only a sub can reproduce. Wind noise at hiway speeds on drivers side was unexpected but it is apparent. Thats my only complaint thus far.
Great value for the money
All around, one of the nicest cars available, and I drove a lot of them before purchasing this one. Not the best handler but sure footed enough to to take the cloverleaf exit ramps around here with authority. A bit of a resonance around 70 mph mars an otherwise serene highway ride. Averages about 32 mpg in a 70/30 mix of highway and city driving, respectively. Can get 40 mpg at 65 mph. VERY comfortable seating for me, with plenty of adjustment and support. Buying experience was mixed, great price, salesperson, crappy finance office.
Personality and practicality
I decided it was time to update from my 2010 Camry LE to something more fun but still smart. This 2015 SE-trim Camry does exactly that for me. I like the exterior design a lot better than the previous car. I've seen other SEs in my mirror, and it looks mean, not to mention I've gotten compliments on the blacked-out, high-gloss grill. The wheels look great as well, I must say. Inside, there's leatherette and textured cloth that feels durable. It's not premium, but it's comfortable enough (with enough cargo space, too) for a couple of long drives my fiancee and I have taken. Only complaints: Sometimes power is lacking off the line, even though passing power on the highway is more than sufficient. Sometimes, interior pieces creak under stress. If I lean my leg against the plastic under the center stack, it creaks a bit, which I didn't experience in the 2010 Camry I had before. Update: After 13,250 miles, and 15 months, this car has had no issues. Once in a while, however, there's a creak which seems to be in the headliner right above the driver's seat. It comes and goes, and seems to have gone away now that winter's over. The interior has been fairly easy to clean, and it in general has been a nice place to spend time, complete with compliments from co-workers. On back roads, it's actually quite fun to drive it with the paddle shifters, even if it's silly-feeling in a Camry... But, downshifting into second gear at 40 MPH results in a nice throttle blip that gets me for some reason. So far, so good! Update: After another 5,525 miles, now at 18,875, I must say the car's been ticking along just fine. It's still entertaining when I want it to be, but very easy to drive smoothly when I want to take my girlfriend out for dinner, for instance. There's a bit of a rattle that seems to have developed since my last update coming from the driver's side dash speaker grille, but I can easily have that looked at during my next service and can evade it by simply turning on the radio or avoiding bumpy roads. Gas mileage has also been a bit better than previously - I've been averaging about 28 with a decent split of city and highway driving, whereas this time last year I was getting only 25-26. Overall it's continuing to be worry-free.
2015 CAMRY XLE is the best mid-sized sedan
This 2015 Camry XLE is gorgeous. The exterior is bold enough but not drastic. The interior is high-end and luxurious. Driving the vehicle is very smooth and quiet. After riding in friends Malibu's, Accords, Mazda 6's - the difference is obvious. Toyota makes a quality machine-simply the best over the others.
