Used 2012 Toyota Camry Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Camry
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Starting MSRP
$22,600
Starting MSRP
$24,775
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG282828
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Starting MSRP
$22,600
Starting MSRP
$24,775
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Starting MSRP
$22,600
Starting MSRP
$24,775
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/35 mpg25/35 mpg25/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.0/595.0 mi.425.0/595.0 mi.425.0/595.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.17.0 gal.17.0 gal.
Combined MPG282828
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Starting MSRP
$22,600
Starting MSRP
$24,775
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm170 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm170 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower178 hp @ 6000 rpm178 hp @ 6000 rpm178 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Starting MSRP
$22,600
Starting MSRP
$24,775
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnoyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Starting MSRP
$22,600
Starting MSRP
$24,775
Leather Packageyesnoyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyesyesyes
Moonroof Packageyesyesno
Protection Packageyesyesyes
Convenience Packageyesnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Starting MSRP
$22,600
Starting MSRP
$24,775
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Starting MSRP
$22,600
Starting MSRP
$24,775
Air conditioningyesyesno
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyesnono
front reading lightsyesyesno
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesnoyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesno
electric speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesnono
simulated alloy trim on dashyesyesno
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyesnono
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consolenonoyes
simulated wood trim on doorsnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnonoyes
front and rear reading lightsnonoyes
leather and simulated wood trim on shift knobnonoyes
simulated wood trim on dashnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Starting MSRP
$22,600
Starting MSRP
$24,775
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Starting MSRP
$22,600
Starting MSRP
$24,775
Cargo Toteyesyesyes
Carpet Floor/Trunk Mat Setyesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sill Enhancementsyesyesyes
Door Sill Enhancementsyesyesyes
Display Audio w/Navigation and Entuneyesnoyes
All Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Ashtray Kityesyesyes
Power Driver Seatyesyesno
Display Audio w/Navigation, Entune and JBLnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Starting MSRP
$22,600
Starting MSRP
$24,775
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Starting MSRP
$22,600
Starting MSRP
$24,775
premium clothyesnono
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.37.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.58.0 in.58.0 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
clothnoyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Starting MSRP
$22,600
Starting MSRP
$24,775
Rear head room38.1 in.38.2 in.38.0 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsnonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Starting MSRP
$22,600
Starting MSRP
$24,775
Body Side Moldingsyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
Door Edge Guardsyesyesyes
Paint Protection Filmyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Rear Spoilernoyesyes
17" Alloy Wheelsnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Starting MSRP
$22,600
Starting MSRP
$24,775
Front track62.0 in.62.4 in.62.0 in.
Curb weight3240 lbs.3190 lbs.3245 lbs.
Gross weight4630 lbs.4630 lbs.4630 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.15.4 cu.ft.15.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.0.28 cd.0.28 cd.
Length189.2 in.189.2 in.189.2 in.
Ground clearance6.1 in.6.1 in.6.1 in.
Height57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
EPA interior volume118.1 cu.ft.118.1 cu.ft.116.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.109.3 in.109.3 in.
Width71.7 in.71.7 in.71.7 in.
Rear track61.6 in.62.0 in.61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Starting MSRP
$22,600
Starting MSRP
$24,775
Exterior Colors
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Super White
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Clearwater Blue Metallic
  • Super White
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Clearwater Blue Metallic
  • Super White
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Cypress Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Ash, premium cloth
  • Black and Ash, leather/suede
  • Black, leather/suede
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Ash, cloth
  • Ash, leather
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Ash, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Starting MSRP
$22,600
Starting MSRP
$24,775
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
P215/55R17 93V tiresyesnoyes
full wheel coversnoyesno
steel wheelsnoyesno
P205/65R16 94S tiresnoyesno
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Starting MSRP
$22,600
Starting MSRP
$24,775
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,220
Starting MSRP
$22,600
Starting MSRP
$24,775
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.
