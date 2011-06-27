Used 2004 Toyota Camry Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best car ever!!!
I bought mine used in 2005 with 20K on it. Just traded it in (2014) with 175,000. Never replaced anything but the typical disposables! This car just goes and goes and never brakes down or needs repairs. I wish they still built them like this. Best value and reliability!
Still Solid After a Decade
I bought my 2004 Toyota Camry very slightly used - essentially new. It gave me more than ten years and more than 120,000 miles of rock solid reliable use over its lifetime. The Camry performed and handled pretty much as you would expect from a full-sized sedan of its class. It was designed as an everyday workhorse sedan with an emphasis on dependability, fuel-efficiency, and utility. It excelled at those traits and provided very satisfactory performance with the exception of the turning radius, which seemed overly wide and could be a pain in parking lot situations. I never had any real problem with acceleration when I needed it. Driving the Camry felt natural the ride was comfortable. The technology in my vehicle featured some very nice convenience features - most especially an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, auto-off headlights, and auto-locking doors. My Camry also had powered driver seat adjustment. The car's interior was roomy and comfortable. Its decor was tasteful and withstood ten-plus years of heavy use quite well. My only complaint about the interior was that the lid latch on the center console broke and repairing it was too expensive to be worth the cost. Cargo capacity in the Camry was more than satisfactory. It had a spacious trunk and the rear seats could fold down if needed. This provided as much cargo room as I could ask from a four-door sedan. The car's exterior characteristics were, on the whole, very good. It had a pleasing design and it kept its quality throughout its life. The sole outstanding negative of the 2004 Camry's body was that it had extremely low ground clearance, which could lead to scraping the bottom of the front bumper or the undercarriage in some cases. The Camry's safety seemed to be good. There was a recall on the side curtain air-bags, including my own vehicle. Other than that, I always felt that it was a safe car and in the one major collision I had with it - one which was not the fault of the car - the car was rugged enough to prevent any personal injury. Reliability is perhaps the most famous aspect of Toyota's reputation. In that regard, the 2004 Camry was absolutely incredible. Over the course of more than ten years of hard use - including a number of trips crossing multiple states - it did not suffer a single breakdown and had only one major component failure, that being a computer chip for the air conditioning system. At ten years, I would still rely on the 2004 Camry to take my from coast to coast without a second thought. And when I did replace this vehicle, I bought yet another Camry.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
270,000 Miles... Still running great bought anothe
If you change the oil, keep it tuned and do the very basics of car care...this thing runs and runs and runs. Bought this unloved Camry at an estate auction well below blue book because it had been wrecked. Had 17k on it when we bought it. Repairs were all original Toyota parts according to the local Toyota dealer. 270,000 miles later despite the abuse of one of our young male drivers and we have yet to replace any parts on the car other than brakes and tires. Gave the car to the young male driver who's still driving it. At 270K the engine is not using oil and the compression all checks good. I bought another Camry LE (2010) with 28K on it for the very fact that we know that these cars go the distance if you do the basic maintenance. It now has 77k with no issues. You get a nice sedan that makes your bucks go a very very long way.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Impressed
I recently drove my grandmothers camry on a 800 mile round trip road trip with 4 adults and a trunk full of stuff. At first, I was worried about the power because we were going to be going up and down mountains all day, but there were no problems. Even up the steepest grades, no power was lost and it even stayed in overdrive. A majority of the time the car was pushing 80, and the ride was very relaxing with no road noise and responsive steering. It was a very comfortable car to ride in and the trip average was 30mpg both ways. The car has 68,000 miles and the only thing that was ever replaced were tires, brakes (65,000 miles) and a steering bushing.
Best car I ever had
There's a reason you see a million of these on the roads.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Camry
Related Used 2004 Toyota Camry Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner